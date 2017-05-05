WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 5
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Name of Issuer
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
2. Reason for Notification
ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation
FMR LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)
SEE SECTION 9
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached
4 MAY 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified
5 MAY 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached
5%
8. Notified details
(A) Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A
Number of voting rights - Indirect - 19,320,234 - 5.04%
(B) Financial Instruments
N/A
(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument - N/A
Exercise Price - N/A
Expiration date - N/A
Exercise/conversion period - N/A
Number of voting rights instrument refers to - N/A
Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A % Delta - N/A %
Total A + B + C
Number of voting rights - 19,320,234
Percentage of voting rights - 5.04%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable
|Controlled Undertaking
|Percentage Holding
|FIAM LLC
|0.67
|FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT TRUST COMPANY
|0.97
|FIDELITY MANAGEMENT & RESEARCH (JAPAN) LIMITED
|0.39
|FMR CO., INC
|2.33
|FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED
|0.68
|Total
|5.04
PROXY VOTING
10. Name of the proxy holder
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will acquire
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will acquire voting rights
N/A
13. Additional Information
N/A
14. Contact name
SALLY-ANN HATTON
15. Contact telephone number
fil-regreporting@fil.com, 01737 837148
Notification authorised by:
LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY
5 MAY 2017