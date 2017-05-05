WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

FMR LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

SEE SECTION 9

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

4 MAY 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified

5 MAY 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

5%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A

Number of voting rights - Indirect - 19,320,234 - 5.04%

(B) Financial Instruments

N/A

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - N/A

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - N/A

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - N/A

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A % Delta - N/A %

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 19,320,234

Percentage of voting rights - 5.04%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

Controlled Undertaking Percentage Holding FIAM LLC 0.67 FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT TRUST COMPANY 0.97 FIDELITY MANAGEMENT & RESEARCH (JAPAN) LIMITED 0.39 FMR CO., INC 2.33 FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED 0.68 Total 5.04

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will acquire

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will acquire voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

N/A

14. Contact name

SALLY-ANN HATTON

15. Contact telephone number

fil-regreporting@fil.com, 01737 837148

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

5 MAY 2017