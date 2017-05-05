Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Report 2017" report to their offering.
The Department of Health (DH) under the United Kingdom government is responsible for overseeing matters related to health and social care. Publicly funded healthcare system accounted for 83% of the total healthcare expenditure in the UK in 2013. The National Health Service (NHS) offers most hospital services in England.
E-commerce Solutions was the top trend in the hospitals and outpatient centers market as of 2016. E-commerce solutions offer an online market place for groups of health services and treatment providers, which can be purchased by consumers. Online platforms for real time service purchases allow individuals to buy healthcare services at a discounted price.
Coordination and upfront pricing ensure transparent billing and eliminates eligibility verification, claims submissions or collection risks for providers. E-commerce solutions also reduce administrative costs and overall healthcare expenditure for patients.
Hospitals and outpatient centers are medical facilities that provide diagnostic and medical treatment to patients with a wide range of medical conditions. Outpatient care centers offer medical care or treatment that does not require any overnight stay in a hospital or medical facility.
General Hospitals was the largest segment in the hospitals and outpatient care centers market followed by Outpatient Care Centers, Mental Hospitals and Specialized Hospitals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Characteristics
2. UK's Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market
3. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Global Context
4. Porters Five Force Model
5. PESTLE Analysis
6. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Segmentation
7. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Regional and Country Analysis
8. Global Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
9. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factor Across Countries
10. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Indicators Comparison
11. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Competitive Landscape
12. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Customer Information
13. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market
14. Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Trends and Strategies
15. Market Background: Global Healthcare Market
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- National Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- Davita
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale AZ
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Clevel
- Clinic
- M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering
- Cancer Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
