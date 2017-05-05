TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Today, Flow Water Inc. announced the opening of its new 21,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art plant, located north of Toronto in Aurora, Ontario. As their first brand-owned manufacturing facility, the plant will enable Flow to oversee its entire value chain from spring to pack, enhancing product innovation, while furthering sustainability efforts by minimizing waste and keeping energy and water consumption to a minimum.

Founded in Canada by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach in 2015, Flow is a disruptor to the $15B North American bottled water industry. Merging the popularity of premium, 100% natural Canadian spring water - a category which has grown 62% over the past two years - with a sustainable, eco-first business model, the brand has seen explosive growth through its first two years in market.

"Today's plant opening further positions Flow as the environmental leader in the premium water category," says Flow CEO and founder Nicholas Reichenbach. "By opening our own facility in collaboration with the global packaging leaders at Tetra Pak, we have the opportunity to amplify innovation, while having firsthand control of our environmental impact."

Home to the Tetra Pak® A3/Flex - one of the most dynamic Tetra Pak filling machines - the facility will enhance Flow's competitive advantage through new package innovations including the DreamCap™. The latest Tetra Pak innovation in closure technology, this cap is designed to suit facial geometry, providing optimal control and beverage flow for Flow's on-the-go customers. Made of plastic derived from sugar cane, the cap furthers Flow's environmental mandate - increasing the renewability of the package and reducing the overall carbon footprint. With the belief that more production facilities offering carton packages can better reduce the global environmental footprint, Flow's new plant will also offer co-packing opportunities within the beverage industry.

"North American consumers have proven the demand for products and brands that put eco-innovation at the forefront," says Carmen Becker, President and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "As the first in North America to offer the Tetra Prisma Aseptic 500 with a bio-based DreamCap, Flow Water is demonstrating their commitment to delivering such innovation to consumers."

Clean Energy Commitment

Flow Water Inc. and Bullfrog Power, Canada's leading green energy provider, are pleased to announce Flow has chosen Bullfrog Power's green electricity for its Aurora production facility. Bullfrog Power's producers put 100 per cent clean, pollution-free electricity into the grid to match the amount of conventional power Flow's production facility uses.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Flow and helping the organization reduce its environmental impact," says Ron Seftel, CEO, Bullfrog Power. "By choosing green energy, Flow is demonstrating its environmental leadership and helping increase awareness of green energy choices in Canada."

Flow, a naturally alkaline spring water, is of the highest quality in the world. The product is nurtured in a family-owned artesian spring in Bruce County Ontario where it naturally collects essential minerals, electrolytes and has an alkaline pH of 8.1 at the source. With zero industrial processing and thus all-natural filtering, Flow's water source goes straight from the earth into the packaging. Packaged in an eco-friendly, non-PET and BPA-free Tetra Pak paperboard carton, Flow has one of the lowest carbon footprint containers in the industry - 100 per cent recyclable and up to 70 per cent renewable.

In Canada, Flow is listed at more than 4,500 retailers including Whole Foods, Loblaws, Rexall, Metro Ontario and Quebec, Overwaitea Food Group, Sobeys, Safeway West, Farm Boy, International News, UNFI Distribution, Wallace & Carrey and strategic boutique fitness studios. Flow is also available by milkman-style delivery in an eco-friendly vehicle through its Direct service in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Consumers can access this service for a one-time order, month-to-month or pre-paid longer-term plans via Flow's ecommerce at flowwater.com

