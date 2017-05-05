The Canadian provider of energy efficiency and technology solutions has signed a letter of intent to acquire a number of solar power generation sites across Ontario.

For the total price of $31 million, Kontrol Energy Corp will acquire ownership of up to 20 MW of solar power generation assets under the Ontario feed-in tariff (FIT) program.

All the sites in question have signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Government of Ontario, with an average duration of 18 years, and are estimated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...