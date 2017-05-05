A unit of utility Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has announced plans to build two projects totalling 350 MW of solar capacity in southeastern Vietnam.Group subsidiary Power Generation Corp. 3 (Genco 3) wants to build the projects on a 554-hectare plot of land in Ninh Thu?n province, according to an online statement by EVN. It plans to invest 9.57 trillion dong ($421.3 million) in the projects in Phuoc Minh Thuan Nam district. It will start construction in the second quarter of 2018, with completion scheduled by the first quarter of 2021.Genco 3 said it will integrate the project with an agricultural ...

