Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 5 May 2017 at 16.30 Finnish time



VALOE POSTPONES THE DISCLOSURE OF THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER



Valoe has resolved to postpone the disclosure of the interim report for the first quarter. The interim report was supposed to be disclosed on 10 May 2017. The new disclosure day will be 30 May 2017. The disclosure is postponed because the company's unaudited Financial Statements for 2016 were released only on 30 April 2017 and the auditing is not yet completed.



In Mikkeli on 5 May 2017



Valoe Corporation



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation tel. 0405216082 email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main media www.valoe.com



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.