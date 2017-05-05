Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Veterinary Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

The UK has the largest veterinary services system in Europe. There are about 19,682 veterinary surgeons and 11,661 nurses in the UK and the veterinary premises increased by 12.3% to 5,321 from 2010 to 2014. Sheep, cattle and pigs make up a large portion of livestock in the UK. There were about 23.1 million sheep, 9.81 million cattle and 4.4 million pigs as of 2015. About 40% of the households in the UK have pets and the highest number of pets owned were dogs.

Insurance Services Aiding Pet Owners was the latest trend in the veterinary services market as of 2016. The pet insurance industry is offering new product lines for veterinary services in developed markets. The insurance cover helps pet owners to explore a range of treatment options available ensuring better healthcare of animals. For example, Healthy Paws pet insurance offers insurance for pet illness, accidents, hereditary and congenital conditions, chronic conditions and alternative care.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

Scope:

Markets covered: Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services.

Markets compared: Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers, Home Health and Residential Nursing Care Services, Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Physicians and Other Healthcare Practitioners, Dental Services, Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities, Veterinary Services.

Companies mentioned: VCA (all based in the US), Benfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Vets (Australia), CVS Group (UK), The Bergh Memorial Animal Hospital, The Animal Medical Center and others.

Countries: UK

Regions: Europe

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Veterinary Services Indicators Comparison, Pet Population.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kx8wgm/uk_veterinary

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005480/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary