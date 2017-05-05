SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, today extended an invitation to healthcare providers, administrators, and industry vendors to meet at one of its upcoming tradeshow appearances.

"We have a full schedule for the balance of 2017 and look forward to meeting with physicians and administrators to understand their needs and explain how MTBC can help their practices increase revenues, while reducing operating costs," said Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP of Sales and Marketing. He continued, "We also invite fellow industry vendors to connect with us to explore how we can collaboratively add value to our respective relationships with medical practices and facilities."

"Interest in our solutions at trade shows so far this year has been stronger than ever. With the upcoming changes in healthcare reform and the increasing complexity in billing, both physicians and hospitals need the help of a professional revenue cycle management company now, more than ever." said Adam Lowe, MTBC Director of Business Development.

"These conferences give us the opportunity to develop new channel partnerships and keep up on the latest trends." said Ed Scott, MTBC Director of Sales. He continued, "During 2017, MTBC is participating in more than 20 tradeshows, carefully selected to match our target markets, and Karl Johnson, our SVP of Sales and Marketing, will be speaking at several of the shows on pertinent topics impacting the revenue of physicians, ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals."

MTBC is scheduled to attend the following conferences and welcomes the opportunity to meet with interested attendees. To learn more or schedule a time to talk or meet, please call 866.266.6822 or email sales@mtbc.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medical Group Management Association, New England 5/10-5/12 North Falmouth, MA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medical Group Management Association, NJ 6/14-6/16 Atlantic City, NJ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medical Group Management Association, FL 6/21-6/23 Orlando, FL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Becker Spine, Orthopedics, Pain and Ambulatory Surgery Center Review 6/22-6/24 Chicago, IL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, AZ 6/29-6/30 Scottsdale, AZ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, FL 7/12-7/14 Orlando, FL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, CA 9/6-9/8 Indian Wells, CA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Becker Revenue Cycle and Information Technology Summit 9/21-9/22 Chicago, IL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Healthcare Financial Management Association, NJ 10/4-10/6 Atlantic City, NJ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medical Group Management Association, National 10/8-10/11 Anaheim, CA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Becker Ambulatory Surgery Center Review 10/26-10/28 Chicago, IL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Academy of Ophthalmology 11/11-11/14 New Orleans, LA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Radiological Society of North America 11/26-12/1 Chicago, IL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms and phrases.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

