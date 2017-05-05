

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - China's first home-built big passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, giving wings to the country's ambitions of taking on industry leaders Boeing and Airbus.



The white, green and blue aircraft made a successful landing after a 90-minute flight from Shanghai's international airport. The long-delayed maiden flight was watched by a large crowd that included dignitaries and aviation workers.



The C919 aircraft is the first large civil jet aircraft developed by China. It was built by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China or Comac.



The C919 has a layout of 158 to 168 seats, with a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers. The aircraft is part of China's long-term goal to become a global aviation player and break Airbus and Boeing's duopoly in the lucrative global jet market, which is estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next two decades.



The narrow-body twin-engine jet is intended to compete against Airbus A320 neo, Boeing 737 MAX, Bombardier and other next-generation single-aisle airliners.



According to Comac, a total of 570 orders for the aircraft have been obtained from 23 customers. Comac plans a test program of 4,200 flight hours and introduction in 2020 with China Eastern Airlines.



However, the C919 still has a long journey ahead, as it needs to undergo safety and certification checks. Currently, Boeing and Airbus are far ahead of Comac in terms of technical know-how and order books.



The C919 continues to rely on technology from Western companies, including General Electric, Honeywell, United Technologies and France's Safran as well as Michelin.



