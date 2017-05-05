UPCOMING DEADLINE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving NantHealth, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2017 - NH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering on or about June 1, 2016; and/or (2) between June 1, 2016 and March 6, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra/nanthealth-inc-nh?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, during the class period the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Company founder Patrick Soon-Shiong had donated funds through nonprofit organizations to the University of Utah for the purpose of funneling those funds back into NantHealth; (2) as such, the Company and Soon-Shiong participated in the violation of federal tax laws - exposing the Company to possible civil and criminal liability; (3) the Company improperly recorded orders received from the University of Utah as GPS Cancer test orders; and (4) that, as a result, the Company reported false and inflated GPS Cancer order figures for the third quarter of 2016.

If you suffered a loss in NantHealth you have until May 8, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra/nanthealth-inc-nh?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong