Global Polymer-based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF to Grow at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2021 - Analysis by Technology and Type - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The polymer-based solubility excipients market for OSDF is subject to supply contracts with clauses defining expectations in the guaranteed volumes, specification limits, and quality maintenance of the product with prior notification. For most of the global excipient vendors, this translates into custom manufacturing, and this practice of manufacturing custom-based excipients has been a trend in the market. Further, the production facilities and changes in operations are to be in accordance with the standards set by FDA drug product guidelines, which has resulted in the lingering trend. While few vendors work with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), independent CMOs that cater directly to pharmaceutical companies are on the rise.
According to the report, the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF will grow at a CAGR of approximately 16.56% during the forecast period, which reflects the pipeline of drug entities under development. Further, the fact that poor solubility is one of the most common attributes of modern day drug entities gives the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF an opportunity to capitalize on the concern.
Key vendors
- Ashland
- BASF
- Dow Chemical
- Evonik
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
Other prominent vendors
- Clariant
- Freund
- Maple Biotech
- Nisso America
- Peter Cremer
- SPI Pharma
- The Lubrizol Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
PART 07: Market segmentation by type
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/shf6wb/global_polymer
