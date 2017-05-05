Angelfish Investments Plc - Repayment of Loan

Angelfish Investments plc ("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Repayment of Loan

The Directors of Angelfish announce that the loan of £497,500 made to 4 Navitas (Green Energy Solutions) Limited ("4Navitas") during 2016 has been repaid in full including all interest due under the loan agreement. As part of the loan agreement, the Company entered into discussions with 4Navitas regarding a potential joint venture. These discussions have now been terminated and Angelfish is in negotiation with 4Navitas to recover professional fees and expenses it incurred during these discussions.

Following repayment of the loan the Company has cash balances of approximately £1.1M and a loan outstanding of USD 425,500 to One Media Enterprises Limited, of which USD300,000 is by way of convertible loan notes. The Directors of Angelfish continue to pursue its existing investment strategy and to seek suitable opportunities in its target sectors where the Directors perceive there are opportunities for significant growth and returns on investment. This includes acquiring controlling shareholdings in UK based or overseas companies whose management are proposing to seek a stock market quotation in the short/medium term, although the acquisition of minority interests in already listed or quoted companies will also be considered as will investment opportunities where the anticipated exit strategy will be through a trade sale.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

About Angelfish Investments plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preferences Shares.