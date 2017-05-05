LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today that the shareholder of record date to qualify for the CannaVision free trading share dividend has been changed to June 7th, 2017.

"Due to a recent surge in investor interest in the pro rata 500,000 share special dividend of StereoVision's CannaVision shares, that upon an effective CannaVision SEC S-1 registration statement the 500,000 CannaVision free trading shares will be disbursed pro rata to the StereoVision shareholders, we're extending the StereoVision shareholder of record date to qualify for this special dividend to June 7th, 2017," stated StereoVision CEO Jack Honour. "We will continue to update shareholders as to all further developments."

StereoVision (http://stereovision.com) Headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada company focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries: a majority owned family entertainment company, Inspirational Vision Media (http://ivmi.biz), the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8 (http://rezn8.com), and the majority owned medical cannabis and hemp company MediCannaVision dba CannaVision. (http://cannavisionclinics.com)

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of future events, or otherwise.

StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.

Jack Honour

818-326-6018

info@stereovision.com



