Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2021 - Growing Demand From Emerging Economies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global polyethylene (PE) foam market to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing number of manufacturers in APAC. Lower supply constraints in Europe, following the establishment of new PE foam production facilities in China, will likely restrict the rising costs of production, thereby reducing the cost of the product.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from emerging economies. The global PE foam market is witnessing high growth in the emerging economies of the world such, as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India. Many OEMs such as automotive manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing operations to these countries due to factors such as the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government norms.

Key vendors



Armacell

JSP

Rogers Foam

Sealed Air

Zotefoams



Other prominent vendors



FoamPartner

Mitsui Chemicals

Thermo-Tec

Wisconsin Foam Products



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfjshw/global

