Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.05.2017 | 16:31
PR Newswire

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2021 - Growing Demand From Emerging Economies - Research and Markets


DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

349511LOGO

The global polyethylene (PE) foam market to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of manufacturers in APAC. Lower supply constraints in Europe, following the establishment of new PE foam production facilities in China, will likely restrict the rising costs of production, thereby reducing the cost of the product.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from emerging economies. The global PE foam market is witnessing high growth in the emerging economies of the world such, as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India. Many OEMs such as automotive manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing operations to these countries due to factors such as the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government norms.

Key vendors

  • Armacell
  • JSP
  • Rogers Foam
  • Sealed Air
  • Zotefoams

Other prominent vendors

  • FoamPartner
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Thermo-Tec
  • Wisconsin Foam Products

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfjshw/global

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


