Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Erytech (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):

Date Total of shares composing

the share capital Total of brut(1) voting

rights Total of net(2) voting

rights 01 January 2017 8 732 648 10 410 050 10 407 550 28 February 2017 8 732 648 10 395 830 10 393 330 31 March 2017 8 734 698 10 351 950 10 349 450 19 April 2017 11 740 648(3) 13 303 800 13 301 300 30 April 2017 11 743 148(4) 13 303 549 13 301 049

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares

(3) The number of shares and voting rights raised following the issuance of 3 000 000 new shares (cf. Note d'opération Visa n°17-161 available on the Company's website)

(4) The number of shares increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.

Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext

Market segment : segment C

ISIN Code: FR0011471135

website: www.erytech.com

Erytech