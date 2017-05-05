Bremont Named as First Ever Timing Partner to Henley Royal Regatta

LONDON, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

2017 will mark the first time in 178 years that the renowned British event, Henley Royal Regatta, will partner with a small number of luxury brands. British Watch Company Bremont (http://www.bremont.com) will be the first Official Timekeeper in the Regatta's established history. The event attracts thousands of visitors over five days and spectators will enjoy over 200 races of an international standard, including Olympians and crews new to the event.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508394/Bremont_Henley_Royal_Regatta.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508395/Bremont_Offical_Partner_Henley_Regatta.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508396/Rowers_Henley_Regatta.jpg )



Giles English, Co-Founder of Bremont: "Henley Royal Regatta was founded even before the America's Cup in 1839, and with our heritage in mind, it is lovely to be part of another historical British event. Remarkably Henley Royal Regatta is one of the few sporting events that is still timed mechanically rather than digitally which is very in-keeping with what Bremont is all about. As such we will be building a custom hand held chronograph for the umpires. Bremont makes beautifully engineered mechanical timepieces designed to be tested to extremes so the event is also a great fit with the Regatta course being notorious for pushing its athletes to their absolute limits."

Each of the brand partners were chosen due to their British heritage and synergies with Henley Royal Regatta's values and ethos, helping to develop the event and increase its standing as one of the most iconic dates in the British sporting summer calendar. Bremont will be joined by Hackett London and Aston Martin as the other official event partners.

Sir Steve Redgrave, Chairman of the Regatta's Committee of Management: "I have known both Nick and Giles for a number of years now, and have followed their success story closely. Being a leading luxury watch brand, and located in Henley-on-Thames, it is fantastic to have them on board as Official Timekeepers for Henley Royal Regatta. We have been working closely on the event clocks and hand-held mechanical stopwatches for the race umpires which we are very excited about."

Henley Royal Regatta was first held on the river Thames in 1839 and has been annual ever since. Originally staged by the Mayor and people of Henley as a public attraction with a fair and other amusements, the emphasis rapidly changed so that competitive amateur rowing became its main purpose. Today, it has an unparalleled tradition and place in the hearts of top rowers around the world.

Nick English, Co-Founder of Bremont: "As a British luxury watch brand, Bremont is passionate about reinvigorating this once booming British industry. In the past 15 years, we have made considerable strides in this direction as we endeavour to strengthen Henley-on-Thames as the home of British watchmaking. Henley, set in one of the most beautiful parts of the British countryside, has always been internationally renowned for being the global home of rowing. With our manufacturing base being meters from the River Thames, the tie-up as timing partner for the Henley Royal Regatta has a lovely synergy. Given the event has never had brand partners in its entire history, dating back to 1839, it's a real honour to have been asked to get involved."

The event will take place from 28th June to 2nd July 2017 where Bremont will have a pop-up boutique on site, situated outside the bandstand entrance to the Stewards' Enclosure and showcasing the whole Bremont range.

About Henley Royal Regatta

Henley Royal Regatta is the pre-eminent, river-based international rowing regatta. It has an unparalleled tradition and place in the hearts of top rowers around the world. Held annually since 1839, except during the two World Wars, Henley forms an essential part of the British summer sporting scene.

More than 300,000 spectators are attracted to the Regatta each year, and competitors liken the experience to rowing "in a stadium", such is the proximity, number and noise of the knowledgeable crowd that lines the banks. Rowing greats and Olympic champions such as Sir Steve Redgrave, now Chairman of the Committee of Management of the Regatta, Sir Matthew Pinsent, Dr. Dame Katherine Grainger, and others can all count Henley titles amongst their biggest achievements.

Henley is also unique in that school, college and university students have the opportunity to race alongside the greatest names in their sport.

About Bremont

Bremont is an award-winning British luxury watch brand, manufacturing mechanical watches in Henley-on-Thames, England. Bremont is making considerable investment with its UK watch making and manufacturing and at the end of 2014 launched a new facility in Silverstone to manufacture case and movement components. Co-founded by brothers Nick & Giles English in 2002, Bremont has made a substantial impact on the watch industry in a very short period of time. The brand remains true to its original principles of: aviation and military, British engineering and adventure. As well as manufacturing watches for some of the most exclusive military squadrons around the world, Bremont continues to play an influential role in revitalising the British watch industry, the birthplace of numerous timekeeping innovations still used today. The brand is now in the top handful of chronometer producers in the world.

http://www.bremont.com