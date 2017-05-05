Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/05/2017 / 22:11 UTC+8 *Fullshare Holdings Limited ????????* (Stock Code: 00607) *Controlling Shareholder and Executive Directors increased Shareholding Demonstrating Strong Confidence in the Group's Future Development* (5 May, 2017-Hong Kong) *Fullshare Holdings Limited *(the "Fullshare" or the "Group", SEHK stock code: 607) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ji Changqun, controlling shareholder, Chairman and Executive Director of the Group, Mr. Wang Bo, Executive Director and Mr. Shi Zhiqiang, Executive Director acquired 5,000,000, 750,000 and 1,255,000 shares of the Group respectively from the market between 21 April and 4 May 2017 at daily average price from HK$2.69 to HK$2.89. After the share top-up, Mr. Ji, Mr. Wang and Mr. Shi hold 10,131,770,454 shares, 6,750,000 shares and 4,035,000 shares of the Group, representing approximately 51.35%, 0.03% and 0.02% of the Group's total number of issued shares respectively. Mr. Ji Commented: "The increase in shareholding demonstrates our confidence and supports on the Group's future development. Leverage on its forward-thinking mind-set and M&A strategy, the Group continues to achieve sustainable growth amid volatile market environment. By our strong capability in consolidating quality assets and projects across the healthcare and renewable energy industry, our management team have great faith that the Group will achieve greater economy of scale and maintain sustainable growth in the future." 05/05/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)