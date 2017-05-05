CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Service in Northern Virginia with New Store in Fredericksburg

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Fredericksburg, VA. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes Gary Thibodeaux to the network and congratulates him on the opening of his new store.

Josh Sevick, CPR's President stated, "We are delighted to welcome Gary Thibodeaux, a 27 year United States military veteran, to the CPR family. We know that Gary will do an excellent job of delivering top quality repairs and service to customers in the Fredericksburg community."

Located just 47 miles south of Washington, D.C., Fredericksburg is one of the most popular cities in Northern Virginia. Fredericksburg is rich in Civil War history and continues to draw at least 1.5 million visitors to the area's battlefield parks, museums, and historic sites. Fredericksburg is also a desirable commuter town with easy bus and rail transportation for both Richmond and Washington, D.C. The largest local employers are GEICO and the University of Mary Washington. Fredericksburg is also closely located to 4 large military bases and has a large military family population.

"After 27 years of military service, I am really happy about starting my next career with CPR Cell Phone Repair. I think our store's location is a good choice for our customers with easy access and parking, plus proximity to popular restaurants, stores, and services. I look forward to serving the community where my family and I have lived for many years," added franchisee, Gary Thibodeaux.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fredericksburg is located at:

3940 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Please call 540-412-9245 or contact tech@cpr-fredericksburg.com to learn more about the store's full range of electronic device repair services.

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 300 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017, CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

