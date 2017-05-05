CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Boardman, OH

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new store in Boardman, OH. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes Absaar Ahmad to the franchise network and congratulates him on this accomplishment.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Boardman, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/boardman-oh.

"We are pleased to expand CPR's services in Ohio with the opening of the Boardman store," stated Josh Sevick, president of CPR. "Absaar Ahmad brings years of industry experience and professional skills to his new role as a CPR franchisee. We look forward to working with Absaar and wish him every success with his new CPR Boardman store."

Conveniently located in the heart of Boardman, just across from the Southern Park Mall, CPR Boardman will serve the busy community of the sprawling suburb. CPR Boardman provides industry-leading repair services for everything from smartphones and tablets to laptops and PCs. The CPR Boardman store offers free diagnosis and estimated cost of service, a limited lifetime guarantee, and same-day repairs whenever possible.

"My work is my passion," says Absaar. "I really do enjoy my work. Even in my free time, I enjoy taking electronics apart to see how they work. I take every repair as a personal challenge. Our goal at CPR Boardman is to make sure that every single customer walks away with a smile on their face."

A true family man, Absaar has lived in Boardman with his wife Amber and their three children for five years. He enjoys playing Cricket and spending time with his family.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Boardman is located at:

70 Boardman Poland Road

Boardman, OH

44512

Please contact the store at 330-707-4383 or via email: repairs@cpr-boardman.com

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 300 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

