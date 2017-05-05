sprite-preloader
WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
05.05.2017 | 16:52
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)
(the "Company")

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
 (the "Meeting")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 5 May 2017

Results of the Meeting

The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:-

NoResolutionVotes
For 		%Votes
Against		%Votes Withheld
1To amend the Company's articles of association39,305,53843.6350,787,94856.371,080,572
6To appoint PWC Israel as auditor of the Company39,536,99843.7850,780,78856.22856,272
7Re-election of Gregory Gurtovoy as a director39,101,14542.8952,070,78057.112,133
8Re-election of Eli Arad as a director39,100,95442.8952,069,61957.113,485
9Re-election of Nir Netzer as a director39,100,95442.8952,069,61957.113,485
10Re-election of Arik Safran as a director39,100,95442.8952,069,61957.113,485
11Election of Shmuel Messenberg as a director43,314,43552.5439,125,63247.464,303
12Election of Keren Marcus as a director43,312,48752.5439,127,58047.464,303
13Election of Avi Zigelman as a director43,314,73552.5439,125,33247.464,303
14Election of Joseph Williger as a director43,310,93052.5439,129,13747.464,303

Accordingly, resolutions 1 and 6-10 have not been passed and resolutions 11 to 14 have been passed.

In relation to resolutions 2 to 5, the votes cast at the Meeting were as follows:



NoResolutionVotes Received Votes DisqualifiedBalanceForAgainst
2Election of Gal Chet as an external director90,733,26239,378,22151,355,041
of which:
total votes39,070,46612,284,575
total votes with no personal interest615,30912,280,171
3Election of Yair Shilhav as an external director90,733,26239,378,04251,355,220
of which:
total votes39,068,94512,286,275
total votes with no personal interest614,10912,281,371
4Election of Shlomo Wertheim as an external director91,811,03940,362,31851,448,721
of which:
total votes12,962,79238,485,929
total votes with no personal interest12,755,423233,917
5To amend the Company's Remuneration Policy90,730,15739,377,79151,352,366
of which:
total votes39,065,99112,286,375
total votes with no personal interest611,33412,281,471

Accordingly, none of these resolutions were passed since according to Israeli law, the resolutions require both a majority of the total votes to be in favour and also a majority of the total votes with no personal interest to be in favour.

In resolutions 2 to 5, the votes noted above as being disqualified are as a consequence of forms of proxy and/or forms of direction being received with no indication as to whether or not the relevant shareholder had a personal interest in the resolution, as required by the Company and set out on page 9 of its circular to shareholders dated 2 March 2017 convening the Meeting.

At the Meeting, a representative of BGI Investments (1961) Ltd. ("BGI") remarked that following the decision of the Tel Aviv district court as announced by the Company on 24 April 2017 (the "24th April Decision"), and the receipt by the Company of a letter from BGI following the 24th April Decision, as announced by the Company on 4 May 2017, BGI should no longer be considered to have a personal interest in resolutions 2 to 5 above and therefore, the forms of proxy and direction previously provided by BGI indicating that it had a personal interest should be changed to indicate that BGI did not have a personal interest in the resolutions. Since the deadline for the receipt of forms of proxy and direction had passed, the results set out above regarding resolutions 2 to 5 are based on those forms received by the Company from BGI.

The Company's issued share capital as at 5 May 2017 (excluding treasury shares) was 109,990,252 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each.

Enquiries:

Nir Netzer - Chairman of the Meeting


© 2017 PR Newswire