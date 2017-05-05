B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(the "Meeting")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 5 May 2017



Results of the Meeting

The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:-

No Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes Withheld 1 To amend the Company's articles of association 39,305,538 43.63 50,787,948 56.37 1,080,572 6 To appoint PWC Israel as auditor of the Company 39,536,998 43.78 50,780,788 56.22 856,272 7 Re-election of Gregory Gurtovoy as a director 39,101,145 42.89 52,070,780 57.11 2,133 8 Re-election of Eli Arad as a director 39,100,954 42.89 52,069,619 57.11 3,485 9 Re-election of Nir Netzer as a director 39,100,954 42.89 52,069,619 57.11 3,485 10 Re-election of Arik Safran as a director 39,100,954 42.89 52,069,619 57.11 3,485 11 Election of Shmuel Messenberg as a director 43,314,435 52.54 39,125,632 47.46 4,303 12 Election of Keren Marcus as a director 43,312,487 52.54 39,127,580 47.46 4,303 13 Election of Avi Zigelman as a director 43,314,735 52.54 39,125,332 47.46 4,303 14 Election of Joseph Williger as a director 43,310,930 52.54 39,129,137 47.46 4,303

Accordingly, resolutions 1 and 6-10 have not been passed and resolutions 11 to 14 have been passed.

In relation to resolutions 2 to 5, the votes cast at the Meeting were as follows:







No Resolution Votes Received Votes Disqualified Balance For Against 2 Election of Gal Chet as an external director 90,733,262 39,378,221 51,355,041 of which: total votes 39,070,466 12,284,575 total votes with no personal interest 615,309 12,280,171 3 Election of Yair Shilhav as an external director 90,733,262 39,378,042 51,355,220 of which: total votes 39,068,945 12,286,275 total votes with no personal interest 614,109 12,281,371 4 Election of Shlomo Wertheim as an external director 91,811,039 40,362,318 51,448,721 of which: total votes 12,962,792 38,485,929 total votes with no personal interest 12,755,423 233,917 5 To amend the Company's Remuneration Policy 90,730,157 39,377,791 51,352,366 of which: total votes 39,065,991 12,286,375 total votes with no personal interest 611,334 12,281,471

Accordingly, none of these resolutions were passed since according to Israeli law, the resolutions require both a majority of the total votes to be in favour and also a majority of the total votes with no personal interest to be in favour.

In resolutions 2 to 5, the votes noted above as being disqualified are as a consequence of forms of proxy and/or forms of direction being received with no indication as to whether or not the relevant shareholder had a personal interest in the resolution, as required by the Company and set out on page 9 of its circular to shareholders dated 2 March 2017 convening the Meeting.

At the Meeting, a representative of BGI Investments (1961) Ltd. ("BGI") remarked that following the decision of the Tel Aviv district court as announced by the Company on 24 April 2017 (the "24th April Decision"), and the receipt by the Company of a letter from BGI following the 24th April Decision, as announced by the Company on 4 May 2017, BGI should no longer be considered to have a personal interest in resolutions 2 to 5 above and therefore, the forms of proxy and direction previously provided by BGI indicating that it had a personal interest should be changed to indicate that BGI did not have a personal interest in the resolutions. Since the deadline for the receipt of forms of proxy and direction had passed, the results set out above regarding resolutions 2 to 5 are based on those forms received by the Company from BGI.

The Company's issued share capital as at 5 May 2017 (excluding treasury shares) was 109,990,252 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each.



Enquiries:

Nir Netzer - Chairman of the Meeting