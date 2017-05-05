

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) said that its board confirmed Francesco Starace as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Company.



The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A., appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 4th, 2017, met today for the first time in Rome and was chaired by Patrizia Grieco.



The Board also confirmed the existing division of powers, designating the Chairman Patrizia Grieco to supervise audit activities, to drive and oversee the application of corporate governance rules concerning the activities of the Board of Directors, and to maintain, in agreement and coordination with the CEO, relations with institutional bodies and authorities.



The Board will establish at an upcoming meeting its different internal Committees with powers to submit proposals to and advise the Board.



