British business is set to waste an estimated £37 billion on failed Agile IT projects over the course of the next year, according to a new report from independent IT consultancy 6point6.

6point6 commissioned a survey of 300 CIOs in the UK and the US to examine their experiences of Agile and measure how successfully its principles are being applied. The organisations taking part in their research employed approximately 1,300 people on average with revenues of £127m. The findings are being launched in a major new report, An Agile Agenda: How CIOs Can Navigate the Post-Agile Era (available for download at http://content.6point6.co.uk/an-agile-agenda).

6point6 CTO Chris Porter, one of the authors of the report, said: "Agile IT in the UK is facing a hidden crisis 12% of Agile projects are failing completely. CIOs tell us they expect to undertake six agile projects next year, 12% of which will fail completely. Given there are about 6,000 CIOs in the UK and that the average Agile IT project costs approximately £8 million, that represents a huge amount of waste. The truth is, despite the hype over the theory, Agile development doesn't always work in practice."

The research uncovered that 53% of CIOs regard Agile development as "discredited" while 75% are no longer prepared to defend it. 73% of CIOs think Agile IT has now become an industry in its own right while 50% say they now think of Agile as "an IT fad".

Chris Porter said: "This is a conservative estimate. We've only looked at Agile IT projects that fail completely. This doesn't include the waste involved in Agile projects that fail only partially. CIOs estimate that nearly a third of Agile projects fail to some degree. The failure to apply Agile effectively is a huge problem."

The consultancy is launching their 6point6 Agile Agenda today to tackle the problem and help CIOs survive the post-Agile era (available for download here).

The report unearthed some good news for the UK tech industry, however. While the rate of complete failure of Agile projects was 12% in the UK in the US, CIO's report 21% of Agile projects result in complete failure.

--ENDS--

6point6 is a British IT consultancy specialising in big data and cyber security.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005552/en/

Contacts:

6point6

James Staunton

james.staunton@intinctif.com

+447903207726

or

marketing@6point6.co.uk