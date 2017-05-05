Factor IX Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN,

May 5, 2017

/PRNewswire/ --has announced the addition of the "Factor IX Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017" report to their offering.

Introducing the new research, Factor IX Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017. Find out the sales of Factor IX worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia.

Discover the growth trends of Factor IX by countries, and also find out sales forecast until 2021. The research also provides Factor IX unit price by countries.

The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Factor IX sales trends, sales forecast for Factor IX, brand planning, Factor IX generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.

Research Scope:

Product: Factor IX

Country Scope: US, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , UK, Japan , Brazil , Russia , India , China , Canada , and Australia

, , , , UK, , , , , , , and Companies marketing Factor IX and by brand name in major countries

Historic Factor IX sales revenues ($mn) worldwide and by countries, sales trends

Factor IX unit price by countries, trends, and benchmarks

Factor IX sales forecast ($mn) worldwide and by countries

Benefits to the User



Identify companies marketing Factor IX by major countries

Find out Factor IX sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Determine the price of Factor IX in major markets; Use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs

Derive unit sales of Factor IX by countries using pricing and sales data; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

1. Factor IX - Introduction

2. Factor IX Sales Analysis

3. Factor IX Sales by Countries

4. Factor IX Price Analysis by Countries

5. Factor IX Sales Forecast

6. Factor IX Sales Forecast by Countries

7. Methodology

