Factor IX Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN,
May 5, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Factor IX Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017" report to their offering.
Introducing the new research, Factor IX Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017. Find out the sales of Factor IX worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia.
Discover the growth trends of Factor IX by countries, and also find out sales forecast until 2021. The research also provides Factor IX unit price by countries.
The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Factor IX sales trends, sales forecast for Factor IX, brand planning, Factor IX generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.
Research Scope:
- Product: Factor IX
- Country Scope: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, Russia, India, China, Canada, and Australia
- Companies marketing Factor IX and by brand name in major countries
- Historic Factor IX sales revenues ($mn) worldwide and by countries, sales trends
- Factor IX unit price by countries, trends, and benchmarks
- Factor IX sales forecast ($mn) worldwide and by countries
Benefits to the User
- Identify companies marketing Factor IX by major countries
- Find out Factor IX sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence
- Determine the price of Factor IX in major markets; Use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs
- Derive unit sales of Factor IX by countries using pricing and sales data; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
1. Factor IX - Introduction
2. Factor IX Sales Analysis
3. Factor IX Sales by Countries
4. Factor IX Price Analysis by Countries
5. Factor IX Sales Forecast
6. Factor IX Sales Forecast by Countries
7. Methodology
