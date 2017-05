Isobel Diamond PR and Press Officer isobeld@canneslions.com +44 20 3033 4156 www.canneslions.com

LONDON, May 5, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has today announced the juries who will select the world's best work to win the coveted Lions awards. The Lions' winners will be honoured at awards ceremonies taking place across the eight day Festival, from 17-24 June.Encompassing a diverse spectrum of creative and international talent, 390 people from 50 countries across all juries are confirmed and two new countries - The Dominican Republic and Vietnam - join the panels for the first-time. 43% of jurors are female in 2017, a record for the Festival. The number of women on the juries has doubled in the last five years, from 21% in 2012.Terry Savage, Chairman of Cannes Lions, said "Our juries are developed in consultation with the industry and the progress we've achieved so far by working together is transforming the jury gender mix. We know the work doesn't stop at gender and we look forward to working with the industry to tackle other representation issues."Madonna Badger, CCO/Founder, Badger and Winters and Cannes Lions' See it Be it Ambassador, commented "Cannes Lions' commitment to diversity and equality shines a light for the entire industry. Whereas only 11% of Creative Directors are women, Cannes has increased the number of women on juries to 43% this year. The more the juries represent the ratio of men and women in the world, the better the awarded work will be."Jose Papa, Managing Director of Cannes Lions, added "The job of the jury is to identify and award the very best in global creativity, recognising and celebrating work made by all people from all corners of the world. The make-up of this year's juries marks another step forward in the Festival's mission to improve diversity among its judges, and is something we're committed to continuing in 2018 and beyond."The 2017 juries are announced as:CyberJury President - Colleen DeCourcy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy, GlobalPablo Tajer, VP, Head of Digital Platforms, Grey, ArgentinaAndy Flemming, Group Creative Director, M&C Saatchi, AustraliaKatrien Bottez, Executive Creative Director, FamousGrey, BelgiumSergio Gordilho, Co-President & Chief Creative Officer, Africa, BrazilJordan Doucette, Chief Creative Officer, Taxi Canada Ltd., CanadaBenjamin Dessagne, Senior Copywriter, Buzzman, FranceTimm Weber, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Pixelpark, GermanyEric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Doner, GlobalRitu Sharda, Senior Executive Creative Director, BBDO, IndiaSotaro Yasumochi, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., JapanGabriel Vazquez, Vice President Creative, J. Walter Thompson, MexicoBrett Colliver, Creative Director, DDB Group, New ZealandMaja Folgero, Creative Director, POL, NorwayPat Law, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, GOODSTUPH, SingaporeJuan Garcia-Escudero, General Creative Director, Leo Burnett, SpainMagnus Ivansson, Copywriter, Perfect Fools, SwedenNathalie Peters, Head of Digital Transformation, IPG Mediabrands, The NetherlandsLisa De Bonis, Executive Digital Director, Havas London, UKLauren Connolly, EVP & Executive Creative Director, BBDO, USANiklas Lindstrom, Director of Interactive Production, Droga5, USADesignJury President - Sandra Planeta, Founder & Creative Director, Planeta Design, SwedenNiccola Phillips, Head of Art, M&C Saatchi, AustraliaMario Narita, Chief Executive Officer, Narita Design & Strategy, BrazilMarie-Elaine Benoit, Creative Director, Sid Lee, CanadaLeong Wai Foong, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer of Greater China, BBDO, ChinaSuzanne Stahlie, President, FutureBrand , FranceRudiger Goetz, Managing Director, KW43, Branddesign, GermanyMarc Blanchard, Global Head of Experience Design, Havas Worldwide, GlobalViral Pandya, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Out of the Box, IndiaYoshihiro Yagi, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., JapanStephen Maskell, Experience Director, DNA, New ZealandDmitry Tutkov, Creative Director, TutkovBudkov, RussiaKaren Ellis, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, SingaporeJenny Ehlers, Executive Creative Director, King James Group, South AfricaTeresa Martin de la Mata, Executive Creative Director, Delamata Design, SpainMark van Iterson, Director Global Heineken Design, Heineken, The NetherlandsMarta Swannie, Creative Director, Brand Union, UKJonathan Burley, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R London, UKMark Sloan, Director of Design, TBWA\Chiat\Day, USAPhilippe Becker, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Director, Sterling Brands, USAEddie Opara, Partner, Pentagram NY, USADigital CraftJury President - Henry Cowling, Creative Director, UNIT9, UKCarlo Luetto, Creative Director, R/GA Buenos Aires, ArgentinaAnnie Tat, Senior User Experience Architect, Critical Mass, CanadaJean-Vincent Roger, Co-Founder & Creative Technology Director, 84.Paris, FranceAlex Sinclair, Global Content Director, IBM iX, GlobalKazuhiro Shimura, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., JapanPiotr Jaworowski, CEO & Executive Creative Director, Ars Thanea, PolandWain Choi, SVP & Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, South KoreaMartin Allan, Animation & VFX Lead, Coffee & TV, UKLiz Taylor, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Chicago, USAKelly Bignell-Asedo, Director of Digital Development, BBH New York, USADirectJury President - Ted Lim, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Brand Agencies, APACJoaquin Cubria, VP & Executive Creative Director, DAVID, ArgentinaJason Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, AustraliaChristian Gosch, Executive Creative Director, Serviceplan, AustriaCatherine Hermans, Creative, Happiness Brussels, BelgiumMoacyr Netto, VP & Executive Creative Director, W3haus, BrazilPeter Ignazi, Chief Creative Officer, Cossette, CanadaJames Chiu, Executive Experience Director, SapientRazorfish, ChinaHugo Corredor Vanegas, Chief Creative Officer, Sancho BBDO, ColombiaTereza Sverakova, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R Prague, Czech RepublicJimmy Blom, Creative Director, UncleGrey, DenmarkCarlos Andres Oviedo Estrada, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Delta, EcuadorXavier Beauregard, Co-CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Les Gaulois, FranceDiana Sukopp, Creative Group Head & Management Board, Grabarz & Partner, GermanyTill Hohmann, Managing Creative Director, Serviceplan Campaign 1, GermanySarah Barclay, Global Executive Creative Director, J. Walter Thompson, GlobalBobby Pawar, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Publicis, IndiaCristiana Boccassini, Executive Creative Director, Publicis, ItalyHideaki Ooki, Creative Director, Hakuhodo Kettle, JapanMalek Ghorayeb, Regional Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett Beirut, LebanonManuel Vega, Vice President Creative, DDB, MexicoBrigid Alkema, Executive Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO | Touchcast, New ZealandTorny Hesle, Creative Director, McCann Oslo, NorwayJuan Carlos Gomez de la Torre, President & Executive Creative Director, Circus Grey, PeruFilipa Caldeira, Chief Executive Officer, Fullsix Iberia, PortugalIoana Filip, Executive Creative Director, MRM//McCann, RomaniaChris Chiu, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, SingaporeRoanna Williams, Executive Creative Director, Joe Public, South AfricaJung A Kim, Executive Creative Director, Innocean Worldwide, South KoreaNerea Cierco, Creative Director DDB, SpainLinda Elers, Creative Director, M&C Saatchi Stockholm, SwedenIsabelle Carvalho, Design Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, SwitzerlandChanatthapol Tiensri, Creative Director, TBWA, ThailandDarre van Dijk, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Neboko, The NetherlandsMerlee Jayme, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, The PhilippinesAyse Aydin, Executive Creative Director, Y&R, TurkeySascha Kuntze, Creative Director, Memac Ogilvy Dubai, UAERob Doubal, Co-President & Chief Creative Officer, McCann London, UKPilar Peace, Creative Director, Mother London, UKAndrea Mileskiewicz, Creative Director, MullenLowe, USAFilmJury President - Pete Favat, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch North America, USAJoaquin Molla, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, La Comunidad, ArgentinaLaurie Geddes, Creative Group Head, J. Walter Thompson, AustraliaErh Ray, Founder & Co-CEO, BETC Sao Paulo, BrazilLuc Du Sault, Partner, Vice-President & Creative Director, lg2, CanadaFaustin Claverie, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Paris, FranceAndreas Pauli, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, GermanySonal Dabral, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra, IndiaKoichiro Tanaka, Creative Director, Projector, JapanIvan Carrasco, Creative Vice President, Ogilvy & Mather, MexicoCamilla Bjornhaug, Senior Copywriter, TRY, NorwayElissa Singstock, Executive Producer, Wieden+Kennedy, The NetherlandsMonica Moro, General Creative Director, McCann, SpainJosephine Wallin, Art Director, King, SwedenAdrian Rossi, Executive Creative Director, AMVBBDO, UKJoanna Carver, Executive Creative Director, Grey New York, USAFilm CraftJury President - Robert Galluzzo, Founder & Executive Director, FINCH, AustraliaRoberto Coelho, Owner, Music & Sound Producer, Satelite Audio, BrazilMette Jermiin, Managing Director & Executive Producer, Bacon CPH, DenmarkPierre Dupaquier, Director, Iconoclast, FranceVera Portz, Executive Producer & Partner, tempomedia filmproduction, GermanyPeter Grasse, Executive Producer, Dictionary Films Tokyo, JapanAndrea Eckerbom, Director, Giants & Toys, SwedenSaskia H.M. Kok, Founder & Executive Producer, Bonkers, The NetherlandsTor Fitzwilliams, Executive Producer, Stink Films, UKEric Stern, Managing Director, Anonymous Content, USATatia Pilieva, Director, Pulse Films, USAGlassJury President - Wendy Clark, President & CEO, DDB Worldwide, North America, USABec Brideson, Director, Bec Brideson, AustraliaAndrea Alvares, Chief Marketing, Innovation & Sustainability Officer, Natura Cosmeticos, BrazilCheyney Robinson, Chief Experience Officer, Isobar, EMEA & APACAlma Har'el, Director, Cinematographer & Founder, Free The Bid, IsraelAmani Al-Khatahtbeh, Author & Entrepreneur, Muslimgirl.com, MENA/USANilufar Fowler, Unilever Lead Worldwide, Mindshare Worldwide, GlobarGerry Graf, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Barton F. Graf, USALeslie Sims, Chief Creative Officer, North America, Y&R New York, USALauren Wilson, President, ColorComm Inc., USAMediaJury President - Mike Cooper, Worldwide CEO, PHD WorldwideSteve Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Maxus, AmericasMark Heap, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom, APACDaniel Santuccio, Chief Executive Officer, PHD Media, ArgentinaImogen Hewitt, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media, AustraliaDavy Caluwaerts, Managing Director, Zenith, BelgiumMiriam Shirley, Media VP, Publicis Media, BrazilCathy Collier, Chief Executive Officer, OMD, CanadaEllen Hou, Chief Executive Officer, Carat, ChinaRolando Rodriguez, General Manager, :CAMedia, Costa RicaAlejandro Pena Defillo, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Pena Defillo, Dominican RepublicNikki Mendonca, President, OMD, EMEAGwen Raillard, Chief Marketing Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, FranceMarkus Biermann, Founder & Managing Director, Crossmedia, GermanyHamish Kinniburgh, Chief Strategy Officer, UM, GlobalClaudine Cheever , Global GM Amazon Advertising & Media, Amazon, GlobalKathy Kline, Chief Strategy Officer, Starcom Worldwide, GlobalJen Smith, Global Creative Director, Maxus, GlobalAnita Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Media, India & SE AsiaRony Aran, Chief Executive Officer, OMG, IsraelGraziana Pasqualotto, Managing Director, OMD, ItalySokichi Nakazawa, Deputy General Manager of Data Driven Planning Center, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, JapanElda Choucair, Chief Executive Officer, PHD Media, MENAJulian Porras, Chief Executive Officer, LATAM, OMG, MexicoSamantha Osborne, Managing Director, Mindshare, New ZealandMay Lene Glomsrud, Client Director, Red Media Consulting, NorwayMarcel Garreaud, Chief Executive Officer, Havas, PeruMihai Trandafir, Managing Director, UM, RomaniaAlexey Shpolsky, Media Buying Director, ProMedia, RussiaKoo Govender, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, South AfricaCristina Rey, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith, SpainDaniel Collin, Chief Executive Officer, MEC, SwedenNathalie Diethelm, CEO & Partner, Havas Media, SwitzerlandTharaputh Charuvatana, Chief Executive Officer, IPG Mediabrands, ThailandMarieke Verhart, Client Director, MediaCom, The NetherlandsBulent Yar, Chief Executive Officer, Mindshare, TurkeySarah Hennessy, Managing Director, MEC, UKDan Hagen, Chief Strategy Officer, Carat, UKKristen Colonna, Chief Strategy Officer, OMD, USAColleen Leddy, Head of Communications Strategy, Droga5, USAMobileJury President - Andy Hood, Head of Emerging Technologies, AKQA, UKBradley Eldridge, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Soap Creative, AustraliaRafael Pitanguy, Creative Vice President Y&R, Sao Paulo, BrazilIvan Beczkowski, CEO & Executive Creative Director, BETC Digital, FranceMike John Otto, Chief Creative Officer, Philipp und Keuntje Hamburg, GermanyTatsuro Miura, Creative Director, Hakuhodo, JapanCamilla Clerke, Creative Director, Hellocomputer, South AfricaSedir Ajeenah, Creative Director , Garbergs, SwedenKaren Boswell, Head of Innovation, adam&eveDDB, UKJulia Sosa, Creative Director, SapientRazorfish, USAKaran Dang, Digital Creative Director, 180LA, USAOutdoorJury President - Bruno Bertelli, Global Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, GlobalTim Doherty, Chief Creative Officer, Isobar, APACMartin Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Dhelet Y&R, ArgentinaDavid Nobay, Creative Chairman, Marcel, AustraliaBruno Prosperi, Executive Creative Director, AlmapBBDO, BrazilMelani Pennec, Art Director, DDB Paris, FranceFrancisca Maass, Managing Creative Director, Thjnk, GermanyAgnello Dias, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu, IndiaRafael Martinez, Chief Creative Officer, Mayuscula, MexicoNatalie Knight, Creative Group Head, FCB Auckland, New ZealandSheng Jin Ang, Creative Director, MullenLowe, SingaporePeter Khoury, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, South AfricaSusana Perez Bermejo, Executive Creative Director, Proximity Madrid, SpainKitti Chaiyaporn, Founder and Creative Director Choojai and Friends Co., ThailandVicki Maguire, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Valenstein & Fatt, UKJoe Sciarrotta, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy & Mather Chicago, USAPrint & PublishingJury President - Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, South AfricaDario Rial, Executive Creative Director, Mercado McCann, ArgentinaClaudio Lima, VP Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, BrazilSamer Zeidan, Executive Creative Director, BBDO, ChileMarcelo Vergara, Worldwide Creative Director Renault, Publicis, FranceKristine Holzhausen, Executive Creative Director, DDB Duesseldorf, GermanyGigi Lee, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaMauricio Rocha, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R, SpainDaniel Fisher, Executive Creative Director, The Martin Agency, UKBritt Nolan, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, USAProduct DesignJury President - Ruth Berktold, Owner, YES ARCHITECTURE., GermanyElisabete Castanheira, Product and Graphic Designer, Independent, BrazilAshish Deshpande, Director, Product Innovation, Elephant, IndiaKazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, JapanPaloma Adrien, Head of Experience, Ogilvy & Mather, SpainAnna Palleschitz, Founder, PEOPLE PEOPLE, SwedenJanwillem Bouwknegt, Partner, npk design, The NetherlandsAsif Khan, Director, Asif Khan, UKFelicia Ferrone, Design Director & CEO, fferrone design, USAGregory Polletta, Founder, iGNITIATE, USAPromo & ActivationJury President - Stephane Xiberras, President & Chief Creative Officer, BETC, FranceGuillermo Tragant, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Furia, ArgentinaTara Ford, Creative Director, TBWA\Melbourne, AustraliaPieter Staes, Creative Director, These Days, BelgiumCelio Ashcar Jr., Partner, Aktuellmix, BrazilRob Sweetman, Founder & Executive Creative Director, One Twenty Three West, CanadaWalter Ioli, President & Chief Creative Officer, DDB, ChileDonald Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Creative Group, ChinaClaudia Murillo, Executive Creative Director, J. Walter Thompson, ColombiaClare McNally, Strategic Brand Creator, Konstellation & Republica, DenmarkBas Korsten, Creative Head, J. Walter Thompson, EuropeStephane Xiberras, President & Chief Creative Officer, BETC, FranceChristoph Nann, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Hamburg, GermanyPaul Chan, Executive Creative Director, Cheil, Hong KongKarolina Galacz, Creative Director, Y&R Budapest, HungaryPratap Bose, Founding Partner & Chairman, The Social Street, IndiaYoram Levi, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Brukner Yaar Levi, IsraelMichele Picci, Creative Director, DLV BBDO, ItalyJon King, Executive Creative Director, Beacon Communications/Leo Burnett Tokyo, JapanLuis Guillen Olague, General Creative Director, Grey, MexicoTom Paine, Creative Director, Y&R, New ZealandSilje Helene Fjeld, Copywriter & Creative Director, Naug & Venner, NorwayPatrycja Lukjanow, Associate Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi / Interactive Solutions, PolandRui Silva, President & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, PortugalJaime Rosado, VP & Chief Creative Officer, J. Walter Thompson, Puerto Rico/LATAMJorg Riommi, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, RomaniaEkaterina Savrasova, Creative Group Head, BBDO, RussiaPei Pei Ng, Chief Creative Officer, Possible Worldwide, SingaporeMichael Lees-Rolfe, Creative Director, FoxP2, South AfricaEunha Bhang, Executive Creative Director, HS Ad, South KoreaJavier Carrasco, General Creative Director & Founder, La Despensa, SpainBjorn Stahl, Executive Creative Director, INGO, SwedenAxel Eckstein, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, SwitzerlandPrangthip Seelos, Executive Creative Director, Creative Juice Bangkok, ThailandAnneke Schogt, Managing Director, Influencer Marketing Agency, The NetherlandsArda Erdik, President & Executive Creative Director, Tribal Worldwide Istanbul, TurkeyJosephine Younes, Creative Director, FP7/DXB, UAEFranki Goodwin, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, UKJulia Ferrier, Senior Art Director, FCB Inferno, UKEmma Perkins, Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe Open, UKMargaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, USASean Bryan, Co-Chief Creative Officer, McCann New York, USADale Alexander, Group Concept Director, The Marketing Arm, USAKaren Land Short, Group Creative Director, Droga5, USAAri Halper, Chief Creative Officer, FCB New York, USAKit Ong, Executive Creative Director & Partner, The Purpose Group, VietnamPRJury President - Karen van Bergen, Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Public Relations Group, USAMariana Jasper, Vice President & Partner, Alurralde, Jasper + Assoc., ArgentinaJames Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Red Agency, AustraliaAnnick Boyen, Chief Executive Officer, Benelux, Weber Shandwick, BelgiumGabriel Araujo, VP & Executive Creative Director, Ketchum, BrazilDebby Cheung, President, Ogilvy Public Relations, China/Hong KongDario Vargas, Partner, Dattis, ColombiaMichelle Hutton, Chief Operating Officer, Edelman, EuropeCorinne Got, General Manager, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, FranceDaryl McCullough, Global Chairman & CEO, Citizen Relations, GlobalRema Vasan, Global Client Director, P&G, MSLGROUP, GlobalMatthias Bonjer, Managing Partner, Zucker. Kommunikation, GermanyGianfranco Mazzone, Managing Director, Burson-Marsteller, ItalyTetsuya Honda, Founder & Managing Director, BlueCurrent Group, JapanGabriela Arredondo, Public Relations & New Business Director, Y&R, MexicoKaryn Arkell, Managing Director, Grace, New ZealandSalvador da Cunha, Chief Executive Officer, Lift Consulting, PortugalAlina Damaschin Ciocirlan, Managing Partner, Rogalski Damaschin Public Relations, RomaniaAsuncion Soriano Cuesta, Chief Executive Officer & Global VP, ATREVIA, SpainMaja Bredberg, PR Strategist, Forsman & Bodenfors, SwedenCaroline Dettman, Chief Creative & Community Officer, Golin, USARadioJury President - Mario D'Andrea, President & Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu, BrazilMarcus Rebeschini, Chief Creative Officer, Y&R, AsiaMatt Dickson, Head of Creativity, Southern Cross Austereo, AustraliaPatrick Dooms, Radio Director, Sonicville, BelgiumHeather Chambers, SVP, Creative Director, Leo Burnett, CanadaJuan Pablo Rocha, Chief Executive Officer, J. Walter Thompson, ColombiaRic Scheuss, Head of Corporate Sound & Music, TRO, GermanyRahul Nangia, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, IndiaSimon Vicars, Creative Group Head, Colenso BBDO, New ZealandMariana O'Kelly, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg, South AfricaPancho Cassis, Executive Creative Director, LOLA MullenLowe, SpainEvelina Ronnung, Art Director, Akestam Holst, SwedenFiras Medrows, Executive Creative Director, DDB, UAEChris Turner, Senior Sound Designer, Jungle Studios, UKAmy Ferguson, Creative Director, MullenLowe New York, USATitanium and IntegratedJury President - Tham Khai Meng, Co-Chairman & Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, GlobalJane Lin-Baden, Chief Executive Officer, Isobar, APACNizan Guanaes, Founder, Grupo ABC, BrazilKate Stanners, Chairwoman & Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, GlobalJohn Mescall, Global Executive Creative Director & President Global Creative Council, McCann, GlobalGustavo Lauria, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, Hispanic MarketNils Leonard, Founder Halo Coffee & Former Creative Chairman Grey London, Halo, UKKaren Blackett OBE, Chairwoman, MediaCom, UKChloe Gottlieb, Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, USAJaime Robinson, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Joan Creative, USAJURIES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCEDCreative EffectivenessJury President - Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Airbnb, GlobalSimone Tam, Chief Executive Officer, mcgarrybowen, Greater ChinaAnindita Mukherjee, Global Chief Marketing Officer, S.C. Johnson, Inc., GlobalAlegra O'Hare, VP Global Brand Communications - adidas Originals, adidas, GlobalPeter Carter, Harley Procter Marketing Director, Procter & Gamble, GlobalJohn Seifert, Worldwide Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, GlobalSudeep Gohil, Managing Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis, IndiaTammy Einav, Chief Executive Officer, adam&eveDDB, UKFernando Machado, Head of Brand Marketing, Burger King, USAEsther 'ET' Franklin, EVP, Strategy & Cultural Fluency, Mediavest | Spark, USAEntertainment Lions JuryJury President - PJ Pereira, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Pereira & O'Dell, GlobalMisha Sher, Head of Sport & Entertainment, MediaCom Worldwide, EMEAToan Nguyen, Partner / Executive Consulting Director, Jung von Matt/SPORTS, GermanyMarcelo Pascoa, Global Creative Director, Coca-Cola, GlobalTim Ellis, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Activision, Inc., GlobalJules Daly, President, RSA Films, GlobalSamantha Glynne, Global Vice President Branded Entertainment, FremantleMedia, GlobalPelle Sjoenell, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, GlobalCarol Goll, Partner and Head of Global Branded Entertainment, ICM Partners, GlobalTomoya Suzuki, CEO, Creative Producer, STORIES LLC, JapanRicardo Dias, VP Marketing, Middle Americas (Regional CMO), Anheuser-Busch InBev, MexicoLuciana Olivares, Content & Strategy Director, Latina Media, PeruSteven Kalifowitz, Director, Brand Strategy APAC, Twitter, SingaporeJason Xenopoulos, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, NATIVE VML, South AfricaAl MacCuish, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder, Sunshine, UKAmanda Hill, Chief Marketing Officer, A+E Networks, USAMarissa Nance, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships & Multicultural Content Marketing, OMD, USAMonica Chun, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, PMK*BNC, USAJulian Jacobs, Co-Head, UTA Marketing, United Talent Agency, USAGabor Harrach, Television & Digital Media Executive, Formerly Red Bull, USAEntertainment Lions for Music JuryJury President - Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business, Universal Music Group, GlobalFabrice Brovelli, Vice President, BETC, FranceChris Buseck, Composer, Supreme Music, GermanyWyclef Jean, Artist, Musician, Producer, Composer, Heads Music, GlobalMatt Eastwood, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, J. Walter Thompson, GlobalPaulette Long OBE, Music Publisher, Board Director, Consultant, Mentor & Speaker, Music Business Mentors Ltd., UKCaroline Reason, Music Partnerships Executive, CAA, UKLori Feldman, EVP Strategic Marketing, Warner Bros. Records, USAMarcus Peterzell, Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Ketchum, USAJuan Woodbury, Director of HKX / SVP, Executive Producer, Leo Burnett, USAInnovationJury President - Susan Lyne, President and Managing Partner, BBG Ventures, GlobalTara McKenty, Creative Director, Google, APACLuke Eid, President, Digital and Innovation, TBWA\Worldwide, GlobalKotaro Sasamoto, Managing Partner, Dentsu Ventures, JapanAmrit Ahuja, Managing Director, 20:20 MSL, IndiaElav Horwitz, Global Innovation Director, McCann Worldgroup, IsraelEmmanuel Flores Elias, Innovation Director, J. Walter Thompson, The NetherlandsNadya Powell, Co-Founder, Innovation Social, UKWilliam McGinness, Partner/ECD, Venables Bell & Partners, USACreative DataJury President - Eric Salama, Chief Executive Officer, Kantar, GlobalCatriona Muspratt-Williams, Head of APAC, Edelman Intelligence, APACOlivier Lefebvre, Executive Creative Director, FRED & FARID, FranceJohn Lucker, Advisory Principal - Global Advanced Analytics & Modeling Market Leader, Deloitte, GlobalSimon James, Global Lead, Data Analytics, SapientRazorfish, GlobalHumberto Polar Pin, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, MexicoJane Stanley, Managing Director, Annalect, New ZealandSue Lee, Executive Digital Planning Director, TBWA, South KoreaJim Caruso, Chief Product Officer, Anomaly, USALisa Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer, Engine Media, USAMelissa Zimyeski, Group Director, Analytics and Strategy, AKQA, USAHealth & WellnessJury President - Mike Rogers, Creative Partner, Serviceplan Health and Life, GermanyJustine Metcalfe, Creative Partner, YOLO, AustraliaDiego Freitas, Creative Director, Havas Life Sao Paulo, BrazilGary Scheiner, EVP, Global Chief Creative Officer, greyhealth group, GlobalStacey Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Global Director of Digital Health, Weber Shandwick, GlobalAyu Sasaki, Creative Director, Dentsu, JapanDiana Janicki, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\WorldHealth London, UKOrrin Pollard, Executive Creative Director, Hamell, UKTim Hawkey, EVP, Managing Director, Executive Creative Director, Area23, USACarolyn Gargano, VP Associate Creative Director, Art, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, USAChristine Abbott, Executive Vice President, Cohn & Wolfe, USAPharmaJury President - June Laffey, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, Australia/SE AsiaGraham Mills, Global Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Health, GlobalKym White, Global Sector Chair, Health, Edelman, GlobalR. John Fidelino, Executive Creative Director, InterbrandHealth, GlobalRitesh Patel, Chief Digital Officer, Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, GlobalAmit Akali, Chief Creative Officer, Medulla Communications, IndiaMandi Fine, Chief Executive Officer, F/NE, South AfricaSusanne Blom, Creative Director, Lindh & Partners, SwedenDebra Polkes, Executive Creative Director, CDM, USADick Dunford, Creative Partner, Loooped, UKNOTE TO EDITORSThis year, applications for press accreditation will close on 31 May 2017, due to an increase in requests to attend. Accreditation will not be open on site during the event, so please ensure you apply before the deadline so your application can be assessed.About Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityThe International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications and encompasses Lions Health, Lions Innovation and Lions Entertainment. Founded in 1954, the Festival takes place every June in Cannes, France. As the most prestigious international annual advertising and communications awards, over 43,000 entries from all over the world are showcased and judged at the Festival.The eight-day Festival is the only truly global meeting place for professionals working in advertising and communications. A community of 15,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries attend eight days of workshops, exhibitions, screenings, master classes and high-profile seminars presented by renowned worldwide industry leaders.Winning companies receive the highly coveted Lion trophy, a global benchmark of creative excellence, for Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Cyber, Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Lion for Change, Health & Wellness, Innovation, Entertainment, Media, Mobile, Music, Outdoor, Pharma, PR, Print & Publishing, Product Design, Promo & Activation, Radio, Titanium and Integrated Lions. The Festival is also the only truly global meeting place for advertisers, advertising and communication professionals. www.canneslions.comAscential EventsAscential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. Our product lines include the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's premier market leading payments and financial services innovation congress Money 20/20, the UK's largest trade show Spring Fair International and the award-winning education technology show Bett. Ascential Events is part of Ascential plc, which transforms knowledge businesses to deliver exceptional performance. www.ascential.com.Source: Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.