GISMA Partners with SDA Bocconi School of Management to Offer Executive Education Programmes in Germany

BERLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GISMA Business School today announced an exclusive academic partnership with the Milan-based SDA Bocconi School of Management. The partnership will see the delivery of executive and customised programmes, as well as collaboration on research projects at GISMA's Hannover and Berlin campuses. Considered one of the top 10 management schools in Europe, SDA Bocconi is the School of Management of Bocconi University, one of the most prestigious academic institutions in Italy.

SDA Bocconi and GISMA come together to offer global organisations industry-relevant programmes and customised training to meet their business needs. The programmes offer a fresh perspective on critical business disciplines and an updated approach on emerging areas.

Triple-accredited by the top graduate management education bodies, AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, SDA Bocconi offer a portfolio which aligns real-world business expertise with Bocconi University's leading, research-led knowledge. GISMA partners with leading academic institutions such as Grenoble Ecole de Management and Porto Business School to deliver, from its campuses in Berlin and Hannover, AMBA-accredited MBAs and high-ranked master's programmes to students from around the world.

Starting in the second half of 2017, the initial course portfolio will include executive programmes covering the topics of International Negotiation; Influencing & Persuasion for Managers; Leading Multinational Teams and Start-up Finance.

According to Dr Thorsten Thiel, Managing Director at GISMA, the partnership is likely to expand to include more programmes after the initial intakes. He said: "We are extremely proud to have the privilege of working with SDA Bocconi and offering their programmes at our campus in Berlin. With Europe's constant changing political and business landscapes and the impact that technological developments and artificial intelligence are likely to have on business in Germany in the coming years, it is crucial that organisations of all sizes stay ahead of the curve so they can assess potential risks and make the most of the opportunities arising from these changes.

Professor Giuseppe Soda, SDA Bocconi Dean, confirms the relevance of this new Partnership: "Our goal is to be an increasingly international School of Management, capable of conducting rigorous, relevant and multidisciplinary studies, and this collaboration constitutes an important opportunity to directly impact on the German market. Internationalisation is a top priority for SDA Bocconi and the launching of new and challenging International Executive Programs in partnership with GISMA totally reflects our mission: to contribute to the development of individuals and organisations by creating and disseminating innovative managerial knowledge."

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, GISMA's Acting Rector, added: "Partnering with leading universities and offering the very best business programmes from across the world to Germany is at the heart of GISMA's historic mission formulated by Chancellor Gerhard Schröder during its foundation. We are very proud to welcome our new partner and are confident that SDA Bocconi's programmes will be the perfect match to our existing programme portfolio."

The campus-based programmes are open to corporate clients, self-funded and also sponsored delegates. The partnership also includes SDA Bocconi's Customised Executive Programmes, which can be delivered at GISMA's campuses or at the client's premises. Programmes will be jointly certified by both institutions.

About GISMA Business School

GISMA, the German International School for Management and Administration, was founded in 1999 to support the business community of Lower Saxony in its internationalization efforts by providing international management education to young professionals and executives from Germany and all over the world. Since then, GISMA has graduated a global community of alumni who have accelerated their careers in Germany and abroad with a sound foundation in management theory, diverse practical experience, and invaluable connections with fellow graduates and other GISMA alumni. GISMA classes are taught by expert faculty from around the world who bring both academic and practical experience to the classroom.

About SDA Bocconi School of Management

The leading School of Management in Italy and the only Italian School present in all of the most important International rankings (Financial Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, The Economist, Forbes), SDA Bocconi has established itself as a European leader in education. SDA Bocconi School of Management is part of UniversitÃ Bocconi, the first Italian University to grant a degree in economics. For over a century, Bocconi has played a leading role in Italy's social and economic modernization. SDA Bocconi has been engaged in the promotion and organization of executive education since 1971, with an international approach.