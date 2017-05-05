DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- The ambitious agenda at the Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will include the important topic of Casinos and Marijuana: Legal and Policy Issues.

According to Senator Becky Harris of Nevada, who is NCLGS Treasurer, "As more states begin to legalize marijuana, it is critical that lawmakers understand how the gaming industry will be impacted. At the upcoming Summer Meeting in Denver, NCLGS is providing a forum for this essential conversation. Topics such as the differences between medical and recreational marijuana, how states such as Colorado and Nevada are regulating both industries, and how the federal government may choose to regulate and enforce current drugs laws will be discussed."

The discussion, chaired by Representative Helene Keeley of Delaware, will offer experts with varying perspectives on this complex issue. They include Melissa Kuipers Blake, shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm, who chairs the firm's Emerging Regulated Industries Practice Group; Steven Geller, Esq., of Geller Law Firm, who focuses on gaming and lobbying matters; Cynthia Hallett, President and CEO of the American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation; and Christian Sederberg, Partner at Vicente Sederberg, LLC, a law firm specializing in marijuana law issues and regulatory compliance.

Summer Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda. Special hotel rates are available at the host Westin Denver Downtown through May 19.

The Summer Meeting is approved for 10 Continuing Legal Education credits.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.