On December 6, 2016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Empire AB (under change of name to Kakel Max AB) (the "Company") were to receive observation status with reference to a press release published by the Company with information regarding that the Company, through an acquisition, changes its business, changes name to Kakel Max AB and distributes its old operations to its shareholders.



Today on May 5, 2017, the Company published a press release with information regarding that the Company has published its updated and approved company description regarding the new business.



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Empire AB (under change of name to Kakel Max AB) (KAKEL, ISIN code SE0009690787, order book ID 29381) shall be removed with effect as of today, May 5, 2017.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.