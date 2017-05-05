

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC



5 May 2017



Purchase of shares for cancellation



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announces today that the company purchased 78,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 76.80 pence per share for cancellation.



Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 82,008,170 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.



For further information please contact:



Stuart Brookes



Company Secretary



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc



01253 754740



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B02WHS0R15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX