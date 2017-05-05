Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal cement additives marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global cement additives market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth of the cement industry can be attributed to the increase in the demand for cement for construction purpose globally. Markets in APAC and ROW will have a higher growth rate because of the high demand in residential and non-residential end-user segments. The growth can be attributed to the increase in population and the increasing use of cement in these regions.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global cement additives market is one of the growing markets consisting of major vendors that are present globally. These products are used for producing a concrete mixture. Vendors focus on manufacturing products that comply with the fluctuating prices of raw materials in the fiber market.

"The major players have a vast geographic presence with large production facilities located globally. They have manufacturing facilities located across the world and operate capacities through strategic partnerships," says Ajay Adhikari, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio.

However, there are a sizeable number of large regional vendors that hold significant shares in the market. Major vendors in the market seek to expand their geographic presence through M&As or joint ventures as it gives them easy access to growth markets and dilutes the regional business risks.

Top five cement additives market vendors

BASF

BASF offers chemicals such as MasterCem, which increases the efficiency and sustainability while yielding higher performance. The chemical compounds are segregated into cement grinding aids, performance enhancers, and specialty products. MasterCem cement additives develop grinding efficiency, lower the clinker factor, and increase the mill throughput with an overall reduction in CO2 emissions.

Sika

Sika is one of the largest chemical additives providers in the global construction chemicals market. The company operates through construction and industry segments. The company targets various end-users with a variety of products such as concrete chemicals, elastic sealing and bonding chemicals, waterproofing chemicals, roofing systems, and flooring systems.

The Dow Chemical Company

The company offers cement additives such as WALOCEL MKW for cement render, and DOW latex powders (DLP) and redispersible polymer powders (RDP) for cement-based tile adhesives.

USG Corporation

USG Corporation produces chemicals used in fillers for cement and plastics segment, oil and gas cementing, and additives. The product fillers offered for cement and plastics segment are USG Snow White Calcium Sulfate Filler, USG CAS-20-4 Calcium Sulfate Filler, USG Terra Alba No.1, USG Industrial Filler No.1, and USG Industrial Ground Gypsum.

W. R. Grace

W. R. Grace is a specialty chemicals and specialty materials company. The company has a global presence with 110 manufacturing units all over the world. It offers products and solutions to many industries, including, tires and rubber, refractory, precision investment casting, insulating glass windows, adsorbents, coatings and print media applications, pharmaceutical, life science and related applications.

