MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- drchrono Inc., the provider of the Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management (RCM), and healthcare API platform on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced it will showcase new Flow Sheets and medical forms specialized for OB/GYN physicians and practices at the 2017 American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting taking place May 6-9, 2017 in San Diego, CA.

Using Prenatal Flow Sheet in drchrono, providers and their staff can easily enter patients' medical records from each visit and visualize pregnancy progress across multiple visits in one glance on an iPhone, iPad or via the web. The drchrono Flow Sheet can also be further customized to meet providers' specific needs. Flow Sheet and other medical forms in drchrono then can be compiled and sent to Labor & Delivery, and other providers or the provider's billing team by using drchrono's direct messaging integration with local hospital EHRs or integrated e-Fax.

In addition, drchrono built and added five essential OB/GYN medical forms to its medical form library for immediate use. These forms include: Antepartum Record, Obstetric Medical History, Postpartum Care Plan, Prenatal Visits and Progress Notes. All OB/GYN providers using drchrono EHR have free access to the forms at

https://app.drchrono.com/ehr-emr/medical-form-templates/1937806/prenatal-visits.

"drchrono's EHR is very easy for doctors to make great notes and has a wide breadth of functionality including customized medical forms, patient portal, e-faxing, direct messaging, automated electronic reminders, diagramming and photos in charts. It's also great that drchrono continually improves their system," said Dr. Eesha Bhattacharyya, M.D., Ko'olau Women's Healthcare Oahu, HI. "Flow Sheet will give us better flexibility and efficiency in tracking vital patient information. I am looking forward to the benefits it will provide to my patients and practice."

"OB/GYNs are requiring more powerful clinical tools that will help them improve patient engagement and track vital statistics," said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-founder, drchrono. "We work closely with our physician customers to gather feedback on what's essential and added new Flow Sheets and prebuilt medical forms to provide OB/GYNs sophistication and efficiency in tracking and documenting patient data."

OB/GYN practices can also maximize revenue collection with drchrono's medical billing software or full service Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). drchrono EHR automatically populates any combination of OB/GYN specific codes (ICD10, CPT and E&M codes) into EHR medical forms to simplify the billing process. drchrono's certified billing coders are fluent with hundreds of new OB/GYN codes and well versed with OB/GYN medical billing practices optimizing clean claim rates, collections and payments.

drchrono is a sponsor at the 2017 American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (OCOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting and will be located at booth #655. For more details on the event or to register to attend, visit http://annualmeeting.acog.org/.

