

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump rejoiced Thursday following the House vote to approve a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and expressed confidence the Senate will pass the legislation.



Trump will likely have to show patience with the Senate, however, as Republicans in the chamber have indicated they plan to take their time and craft their own healthcare bill.



Following the vote in the House, Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., noted that the Senate will not be passing the bill approved in the lower chamber after weeks of negotiations.



'I congratulate the House on passage of its bill. The Senate will now finish work on our bill, but will take the time to get it right,' Alexander said in a statement.



Alexander, the Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, will play a key role in crafting the Senate bill.



A working group that includes Alexander, moderate Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and conservative Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has reportedly been meeting to begin writing a Senate healthcare bill.



Alexander stressed that there will be no 'artificial deadlines' for passing a bill in the Senate, noting, 'There is an urgency, but we want to get it right.'



Senate Republicans have suggested they will take ideas from the House bill but want to wait for a score from the Congressional Budget Office to know the costs.



The use of the reconciliation process will allow the Senate bill to be approved with the support of fifty of the fifty-two Republican Senators and a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.



However, Senate Republican leaders are likely to face the same challenges their House counterparts saw in addressing the concerns of both moderate and conservative members.



It also remains to be seen if Republicans in the Senate can craft a bill that can hold together the narrow majority that supported the legislation in the House.



Democrats are likely to maintain their fierce opposition to any GOP proposal to repeal Obamacare amid expectations the strategy will benefit them in next year's midterm elections.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX