TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 471,741,706 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 68.43% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 4, 2017 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAME NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST ----------------------------------------------------- FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Philip K.R Pascall 453,499,831 15,132,951 96.77 3.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- G. Clive Newall 454,802,075 13,830,707 97.05 2.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Martin Rowley 418,478,350 50,154,432 89.30 10.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter St. George 447,985,195 20,647,587 95.59 4.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew Adams 462,706,289 5,926,493 98.74 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul Brunner 456,267,887 12,364,895 97.36 2.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Harding 456,285,285 12,347,497 97.37 2.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Martin Schady 457,421,060 11,211,722 97.61 2.33 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall, President

