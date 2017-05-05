EDMONTON, ALBERTA and NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Global design firm Stantec (TSX: STN)(NYSE: STN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Inventrix, a 22-person mechanical engineering firm based in Seattle, Washington.

Inventrix delivers modern, intelligent buildings that leverage the latest advancements in systems technology. Inventrix building types include data centers, laboratories, healthcare, justice, high-rise, and performance-based projects.

"Inventrix's portfolio complements Stantec's Pacific Northwest electrical engineering and specialty design expertise," said Bob Gomes, Stantec president and chief executive officer. "Inventrix is a diversified practice that will enhance and support our buildings engineering practice in the Pacific Northwest, and beyond."

With a focus on technical excellence, critical environments, high performance buildings, and client partnerships, Inventrix's mechanical and plumbing design experience is reflected in several complex building projects in the Pacific Northwest.

In addition, Stantec is pleased to announce the completion of the divestiture of its software business, Innovyze to the EQT Mid Market US fund, part of the international alternative investments firm EQT.

