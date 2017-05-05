According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial cooking equipment marketis projected to grow to USD 18,960.5 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005290/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial cooking equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Commercial kitchen equipment refers to appliances with electric or gas heating sources that are used in commercial kitchens. Currently, the growing preference towards energy efficient ENERGY STAR certified commercial equipment is encouraging consumers to upgrade their equipment, thereby driving the market growth.

Want more information on this market? View a market snapshot before purchasing the report

Technavio reports answer key questions relating to market size and growth, drivers and trends, top vendors, challenges, and more. Technavio also offers customization on reports based on specific client requirement.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global commercial cooking equipment market into the following segments:

Ovens

Fryers

Broilers

Ranges

Griddles

Steamers

Cookers

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global commercial cooking equipment market are discussed below:

Ovens

"Commercial ovens are one of the most widely adopted types of cooking equipment for various cooking applications and reheating precooked foods. The key vendors in the market segment include G.S. BLODGETT, Garland Group, and TurboChef Technologiessays Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Some of the commonly used commercial ovens include convection ovens, conveyor ovens, deck ovens, brick ovens, combi-ovens, rotisserie ovens, and microwave ovens. These are extensively used in various foodservice establishments, with manufacturers constantly focusing on redefining their oven technologies.

Fryers

Commercial fryers are used to prepare fried foods like potato chips, onion rings, doughnuts, and fried fish, chicken, and shrimps. The frying time and oil temperature largely depend on the type of food, the size of the fryer, and the nature of the food establishment. Based on the source of heat, commercial fryers are categorized into electric and gas fryers, where a gas fryer uses a natural gas flame as a heat source, and the electric fryer uses electric heating elements. Some of the key vendors that offer commercial fryers in the global market include Frymaster, Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, Henny Penny, and PITCO.

Broilers

"Commercial broilers are mainly segmented into electric and gas variants as per the heat source. Broilers are used to prepare vegetables, steaks, and other meat preparations, and are provided with over-fired and under-fired heating elementssays Manu.

Manufacturers of commercial broilers are currently focusing on adding improved features to ensure consistent cooking and enhance the quality of the food. Commercial broilers include charbroilers, salamander broilers, and cheese melters.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ali

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Middleby

Welbit

Browse Related Reports:

Global Liqueurs Market 2017-2021

Global Packaged Condensed Milk Market 2017-2021

Global Coffee Pods Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like non-alcoholic beveragealcoholic beverage, and food services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005290/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com