Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify): Redemption Offer Yes

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: 1607 Capital Partners, LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): Northern Trust 6,093,745 Bny Mellon 3,461,450 State Street 1,241,810

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: April 25, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: April 27, 2017