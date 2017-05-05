Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2017) - Canabo Medical (TSXV: CMM) (OTCQB: CAMDF) announced plans to acquire new clinics from Aviva Medical (formerly Medica One) thought new partnership, with Canabo acquiring operating company. Canabo owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's largest physician led referral-only clinics for medical cannabis.

In addition to the three Ontario clinics located in Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Burlington, already operated as CMClinics, under the new agreement Aviva Medical will assume operations of Canabo's Barrie and St. Catherine's clinics. Aviva Medical plans to open four new Ontario CMClinics, in Oakville, Niagara Falls, Peterborough and Etobicoke. This will increase the number to nine Canabo CMClinics in Ontario that will be operated by Aviva Medical.

Patients at all existing and new CMClinics operated by Aviva will be seen under Canabo's trained procedures, protocols, standards and research programs, with all patients to be enrolled in Canabo's medical data collection program.

Dr. Neil Smith, Executive Chairman of Canabo, stated: "Aviva Medical is a great clinic operator. We are tremendously happy that this agreement will expand our clinic base within Ontario and quickly give us access to a further 15,000 patients."

Marcia Villafranca, President of Aviva Medical, added: "We are pleased to move forward with Canabo's expertise in the field of medical cannabis research and treatments. Our physicians are happy to join their research team and contribute to a wider acceptance in the medical community of medical marijuana treatments."

To facilitate the acquisition, Aviva will incorporate a new company to operate these clinics, with the new company being acquired by Canabo for approximately 1.7 million shares. This price is subject to couple of conditions, including a formula based on a minimum of 10,000 new patients being achieved within the next 3 years.

A report by Canacccord Genuity stated: "We believe increased ease of access, education on the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, and a decrease in the historical stigma associated with marijuana use has resulted in a medical patient base in Canada that is currently in excess of 100,000 patients - a significant uptake from only a few thousand registrants a couple of years ago. Further, we believe this patient base is set to more than quadruple over the next five years. We estimate that by 2021 there will be ~500,000 registered patients in Canada who rely on cannabis as a medical therapy."

The shares are trading at $0.62, and with 37.6 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $23.3 million.

