LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- CMN Holdings, Inc., owner of KidCARE TV, the pediatricians' medical waiting room network brand and Women's HealthCARE TV, the obstetricians' and gynecologists' medical waiting room network brand, has launched its latest foray into medical waiting room educational programming. The Cannabis Medical Network produces programming for both the waiting rooms of doctors recommending medical marijuana for their patients and for the dispensaries serving those patients.

Philip M. Cohen, Chairman / CEO of CMN, timed the new network launch with the end of his non-compete with HMN, the purchaser of his pediatric and OB/GYN waiting rooms in 2014.

Mr. Cohen stated, "We own the proprietary programming. This content of over 200 medical education videos, measures over 1,100 minutes of full motion audio/video, hi-definition programming. This allows us to jump-start distribution to those doctors who have asked us when our content would become available again. With this in mind, CMN is producing a number of new cannabis medical education segments, along with a like number of trivia and fun fact segments that not only provide the basis for our new network launch, but are integrated into our other playlists at individual doctors' requests. This allows us to offer our leading edge, award-winning content to general practice and traditional medical specialty offices."

For the first time in Mr. Cohen's over 30 years of programming for medical waiting rooms, he will not have a veterinary waiting room network. He sold PetCARE TV to HMN in 2016 and took a four-year non-compete in that specialty as part of the sale.

Cannabis Medical Network, taking its place alongside the KidCARE TV, and Womens' Medical HealthCARE TV brands of CMN Holdings, Inc., provides cannabis-focused educational programming in waiting rooms of medical marijuana-prescribing doctors' offices, and at dispensaries...Point of Care and Point of Purchase.

CMN will provide the estimated 1,000 (and growing) cannabis-related brands, cannabis-related businesses, and public companies seeking recognition, with their opportunity to advertise directly to the cannabis community at their point of purchase. CMN believes this to be an extremely valuable commodity for cannabis product manufacturers, given their difficulty in influencing their consumers through other, more traditional, advertising methods. The audience for CMN will be found at the offices of doctors who have cannabis-related medical practices and at the dispensaries distributing marijuana and associated products.

CMN is a very attractive addition to any doctor's office or dispensary because of its initial zero-cost placement, and its reputation as a trusted resource for medical educational programming. CMN also provides a proven vehicle known to reduce a patient's perceived wait time. By viewing entertaining and educational programming, wait time goes by quickly. Additionally, dispensaries will have the opportunity to digitally display, and change as needed, their menu on site.

CMN programming is formatted as a 60-minute repeating playlist of relevant medical topics with sponsor messages embedded between the informative segments. Each 60-minute program will also have current cannabis news under license from Associated Press that will be inserted as a one minute video "News of the Day" update 3 to 4 times per hour, along with animated fun facts and trivia questions.

Philip M. Cohen

Chairman / CEO

CMN Holdings, Inc.

PCohen@cannabismedicalnetwork.com



