TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen Hogenson to its Board of Directors. She will serve as an independent director effective immediately.

Ms. Hogenson has extensive operational, leadership and executive experience in the oil and gas sector worldwide having served as an executive at Santos Limited and Unocal Corporation. Currently, she is the Chief Executive Officer of Zone Oil and Gas, a company she founded in 2008. Ms. Hogenson is also an independent director at Verisk Analytics, a New Jersey based publically traded data analytics and risk assessment firm and previously served on the board of Parallel Petroleum LLC and in an advisory role at Samsung Oil & Gas, LLC and Samsung C&T from 2008 to 2015. She also serves on the Advisory Board of The Women's Global Leadership Conference and was a speaker at the Harvard Business School Women's Conference.

Ms. Hogenson earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University.

"We welcome Kathleen to First Quantum and look forward to working with her. Her knowledge, gained from a wide-ranging international resource industry career and entrepreneurship, will bring a valuable perspective to our board," commented Philip Pascall, Chairman and CEO.

First Quantum also announces that Robert Harding, currently a director of the Company, is assuming the role of Lead Independent Director.

