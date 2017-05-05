

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Four games have been inducted to the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year. The original 'Donkey Kong,' 'Halo: Combat Evolved,' 'Pokemon Red and Green,' and 'Street Fighter II' are the final selections.



The Hall of Fame was launched in 2015. Earlier 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'World of Warcraft,' 'Pong,' 'The Oregon Trail,' 'Tetris' have found their pride place.



The Hall of Fame recognizes individual electronic games of all types - arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile. For the nominations, the game should have an icon-status, longevity, geographical reach as well as influence.



Nomination for May 2018 is open now up to February 28 next year.



