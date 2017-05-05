India Sulphuric Acid Market Study, 2011-2025 - Focus on Fertilizers, Chemical Synthesis, Metals Processing, Fibers and Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Sulphuric Acid Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

Due to strong oxidizing and dehydrating properties, sulphuric acid is used in phosphate fertilizers production, mineral processing, metal processing, fibers, etc. However, fertilizer production is the largest application segment utilizing sulphuric acid in India, followed by demand from metal processing industry which is anticipated to witness fastest growth till 2025.

According to India Sulphuric Acid Market Study, 2011-2025, the report studies market size and share of various segments and sub-segments in the sulphuric acid market in India during 2011-2025. In the study, the market has been categorized by application shares, regional outlook and company shares. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive sulphuric acid market in India.

India Sulphuric Acid Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of sulphuric acid market in India:

- India Sulphuric Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Synthesis, Metals Processing, Fibers and Others), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customers Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Sulphuric Acid Production Outlook



5. India Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook



6. India Sulphuric Acid Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis(21 Customers)

