Continuous Manufacturing Market at a CAGR of 13.3% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuous Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 650.4 Million by 2022 from USD 348.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.3%. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market as easily available technology for end product as compared to API.

Browse 162 tables and 52 figures, 13 Company profiles spread across 181 pages available at

http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/980024-continuous-manufacturing-market-by-product-integrated-system-semi-continuous-granulator-coater-blender-control-application-api-end-product-solid-dosage-end-user-r-d-department-cro-pharmaceutical-c-st-to-2022.html.

The global continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 650.4 million by 2022 from USD 348.5 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the continuous manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

By application, the end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, in 2017. FDA approval for certain drugs manufactured by the continuous process is the primary factor driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of end user, the full-scale manufacturing companies are expected to hold the highest share of the market, in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality, drug supply, and operational costs.

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. This large share can primarily be attributed to the support from regulatory bodies, initiation by leading pharmaceutical companies, and the need for pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce rising operational costs and eliminate issues related to the inconsistent quality of pharmaceutical products produced through batch manufacturing.

Product launch was the dominant strategy adopted by key industry participants to increase their market share and cater to unmet needs. Major players include GEA Group AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany), Coperion GmbH (Germany), and Glatt GmbH (Germany). Other players include KORSCH AG (Germany), Munson Machinery Company, Inc. (U.S.), L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren Gmbh (Germany), Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.), Scott Equipment Company (U.S.), and Sturtevant, Inc. (U.S.).

Order a copy of Continuous Manufacturing Market By Product (Integrated system, Semi-continuous (Granulator, Coater, Blender), Control), Application (API, End Product (Solid Dosage)), End User (R&D Department (CRO), Pharmaceutical Companies, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2022 Research Report at

http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=980024.

Related Reports:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormone) Drug (OTC, Rx), Therapy (Diabetes, Oncology, CNS, CVD) - Global Forecast to 2021.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Package (Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Aseptic Packaging, Wrapping, Labeling & Serialization), Product (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aseptic Liquid, Aerosol) - Global Forecast to 2022.

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET - F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters - I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy - Y-90) & by Application (Oncology, Thyroid, Cardiology) - Global Forecasts to 2021.

Explore more reports on Pharmaceuticals market Research at

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml