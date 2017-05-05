

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets struggled in early trade Friday, but broke out into positive territory following the release of the stronger than expected US jobs report. The rebound in crude oil and precious metal prices also helped to push the markets higher in the afternoon.



Job growth in the U.S. reaccelerated by much more than anticipated in the month of April after showing a notable slowdown in March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 211,000 jobs in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 79,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 98,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent in March. The unemployment rate had been expected to tick up to 4.6 percent.



Traders will now shift their focus to the runoff election in France on Sunday. Opinion polls show centrist leader Emmanuel Macron as a clear winner over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, with latest Elabe poll for BFM TV and L'Express showing Macron defeating Le Pen by 62-38 percent of votes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.85 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.44 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.55 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.12 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.68 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.41 percent.



In Frankfurt, specialty chemicals firm Evonik fell 0.56 percent after its first-quarter net income fell 33 percent to 160 million euros from 240 million euros last year.



In Paris, JCDecaux sank 4.14 percent. The outdoor advertising firm reported a 1 percent drop in Q1 revenue due to weakness in its billboard and transport segments.



Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, dropped 0.22 percent. The natural gas and electricity supplier reported that its first-quarter EBITDA declined 5.9 percent to 3.30 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros last year.



Vivendi shares rose 2.43 percent. The media group strengthened its power over Telecom Italia by appointing all of its 10 candidates to the 15-member board of the Italian company.



In London, Intercontinental Hotels Group lost 1.41 percent. Its CEO Richard Solomons will retire this summer after being with the company for 25 years.



International Consolidated Airlines Group soared 5.51 percent. The British Airways owner reported record first-quarter performance in what is traditionally its weakest quarter.



Smith & Nephew advanced 2.83 percent. The medical device maker backed its full-year guidance despite posting flat first quarter revenue in line with expectations.



Publisher Pearson surged 12.39 percent on restructuring news.



easyJet increased 4.22 percent after its April load factor increased 92.9 percent.



Marks & Spencer gained 4.95 percent after Archie Norman was appointed as its new Chairman, effective September 1.



Tullow Oil climbed 1.95 percent and BP Plc added 1.47 percent after oil prices rebounded.



Syngenta rose 0.44 percent in Zurich after its shareholders approved ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of the Swiss agribusiness giant.



Vestas Wind Systems climbed 5.08 percent in Copenhagen. The wind-turbine manufacturer reported that its first-quarter profit surged to 160 million euros from 35 million euros last year, following strong sales in the U.S., Germany and China.



UK high street sales was weak in April despite Easter holidays that fell late this year and a dismal prior year baseline, survey figures from business advisory services firm BDO showed Friday.



Retailers saw April's like-for-like trading grow just 1.9 percent, the BDO's High Street Sales Tracker report said. In contrast, there was a 6.1 percent fall in April last year, which was the worst monthly performance since February 2009.



Spain's industrial production growth slowed significantly in March, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



The industrial production index rose a seasonally-and-calendar adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 2.5 percent growth in February. The growth was the weakest since July last year.



