Old Line Bancshares, Inc: Maryland Bankers Association Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance Awards Old Line Bank Executive Erin Lyddane with Achievement Award

BOWIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / Erin Lyddane, Senior Vice President - Operations of Old Line Bank (NASDAQ: OLBK), was honored with an Achievement Award at the Fifth Annual Conference of the Maryland Bankers Association's Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance, held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Martin's West in Baltimore.

In bestowing this award upon Ms. Lyddane, the Council stated, "This award recognizes your outstanding achievements in your banking career and the leadership and professional impact you have demonstrated, as well as your community service outside your career, which truly embodies the qualities of what the Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance Achievement Award stands for."

James W. Cornelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Line Bancshares, stated, "Old Line Bank is extremely proud to have Erin recognized by her peers for the excellence that we have had the benefit of observing on a daily basis over many years. Erin exemplifies one of the greatest benefits of a career in Community Banking. She started her career as a teller and has continuously grown in knowledge and responsibility to reach the position of Senior Vice President. She now heads up our Deposit Operations, is the primary owner of our relationship with our core processor, serves as our BSA officer and has taken ownership of our Cyber Risk Assessment and Management program."

Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. Old Line Bank has 21 branches located in its primary market area of suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George's, and St. Mary's. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

CONTACT:

Old Line Bancshares, Inc.

Mark A. Semanie

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

(301) 430-2508

SOURCE: Old Line Bancshares, Inc.