SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of JBS S.A. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 22, 2017 - JBSAY

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of JBS S.A. ("JBS") (OTCQX: JBSAY) between June 2, 2015 and March 17, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/jbs-s-a?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JBS executives bribed regulators and politicians to subvert food inspections of its plants and overlook unsanitary practices, such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about JBS's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2017, news outlets reported that Brazilian federal police raided the offices of JBS and dozens of other meatpackers following a two-year investigation into alleged bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of their plants and overlook unsanitary practices. JBS stated in a securities filing that three of its plants and one of its employees were targeted in the probe.

If you suffered a loss in JBS, you have until May 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP