The rising number of neurosurgical disorders such as subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), meningitis, intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), TBIs are fueling the adoption of CSF management devices. Also, the growing need for better patient care has resulted in robust guidelines from healthcare and medical organizations for the management of CSF in patients.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global CSF management devices marketis highly competitive with the presence of Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Advances in technology and new product launches will increase the competition among the existing vendors. Vendors are involved in strategic alliances with specialized companies manufacturing neurosurgical devices to expand their product portfolio and broaden their customer base.

"Government initiatives to reward innovative medical devices and accelerate the approval process for such devices also present significant opportunities to new entrants to expand their businesses," says Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio.

Top five CSF management devices market vendors

B. Braun

B. Braun is a medical device company that supplies various kinds of devices for intensive medicine, anesthesia, neurology, cardiology, blood treatment, and surgeries. The company's subsidiary Aesculap provides a wide range of CSF management devices and shunt accessories.

DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, a healthcare solutions provider, focuses on the therapeutic areas of spinal care, orthopedics, sports medicine, and neurosciences. It offers products, services, programs, and R&D capabilities for the advancement of patient care, and adds clinical and economic value to the healthcare system.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences has a dedicated medical device product portfolio for specific medical conditions. It focuses on providing the best patient care with innovative solutions in neurosurgery, reconstructive, orthopedic extremity, and general surgery. The company is one of the market leaders in neurosurgery offerings and has a broad portfolio of devices, implants, instruments, and systems.

Medtronic

Medtronic manufactures and markets device-based medical therapies worldwide. It also manufactures and trades image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems, and offers web-based therapy management software solutions. The company caters to hospitals, physicians, and patients in approximately 140 countries.

Sophysa

Sophysa products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries, neurosurgical and spinal devices, patient handling and emergency medical equipment, and other medical devices that are used in different medical specialties.

