Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.05.2017 | 18:26
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 5

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedX
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Aviva plc & its subsidiaries
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv

Registered Holder:

Available on Request188,628*
Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited244,759*
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited18,596,853*
State Street Nominees Limited270,789*
*denotes direct interest
Chase Nominees Limited51,532
Vidacos Nominees Limited87,232
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		04 May 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:05 May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		7% to 8% Change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A)

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
Ordinary Shares

GB00B012T521		20,004,233*20,004,233*19,439,79319,301,029138,7648.02%0.06%

* Includes Right to recall loaned shares (703,000)
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARESN/AN/A
567,000*

*Direct interest		0.23%

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
20,006,7938.31%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
The voting rights are managed and controlled by Aviva Investors Global Services Limited and Friends Provident International Limited, with the following chain of controlled undertakings:-

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited:

Friends Provident International Limited:
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:See Section 4
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
Figures are based on a total number of voting rights of 240,705,539 as per the Company's 'Total Voting Rights' announcement of 28 February 2017.
14. Contact name:Neil Whittaker, Aviva plc
15. Contact telephone number:01603 684420

© 2017 PR Newswire