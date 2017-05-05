TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2017.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes % Votes % Nominee For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lisa Colnett 121,680,741 98.19 2,246,727 1.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Edward C. Dowling 119,357,883 96.31 4,569,585 3.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert E. Doyle 123,755,179 99.86 172,289 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andre Falzon 123,828,275 99.92 99,193 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ingrid J. Hibbard 123,540,508 99.69 386,960 0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- J. Michael Kenyon 123,779,896 99.88 147,572 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul Martin 123,849,441 99.94 78,027 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alex G. Morrison 121,230,864 97.82 2,696,604 2.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Rubenstein 119,757,482 96.64 4,169,986 3.36 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The results of the Company's advisory vote on Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay") are as follows:

Votes % % Motion For For Against Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Executive Compensation 116,486,170 94.01 7,416,412 5.99 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company also reports that shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

