Portugal $463 Million Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

Portugal is a West European country with a population of over 10 million people. Anticipated increase in production and sales of varied vehicle segments and gradually rising tire prices are expected to drive Portugal tire market during 2017-2022.
Portugal tire market is projected to cross $ 463 million mark by 2022
Passenger car tire segment dominated Portugal tire market in 2016, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Few of the leading tire manufacturing companies operating in the country's tire market include Michelin, Continental and Bridgestone, with Michelin and Continental operating one tire manufacturing plant each in Portugal. Due to its strong dealership network and wide product portfolio, Michelin dominated the country's tire market in 2016, and the company is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.
Moreover, rising per capita income, along with a recovering economy is expected to boost sales of passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and medium & heavy commercial vehicles, which is forecast to augment tire sales in the coming years. Increasing tire radialization, rising demand for performance tires and increasing infrastructure spending are all expected to drive Portugal tire market through 2022.
Portugal Tire Market report discusses the following aspects
- Portugal Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler & Off-the-Road); By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement) and By Radial Vs. Bias
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Tire Radialization
- Rising Demand for Hybrid, Electric and Alternate Fuel Cars
- Increasing Winter Tire Penetration
- Growing Passenger Car Tire Segment
- Great Logistics Infrastructure
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Portugal Tire Production Overview
5. Portugal Tire Market Outlook
6. Portugal Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
7. Portugal Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
8. Portugal Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
9. Portugal Two-Wheeler Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
10. Portugal off-The-Road Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
11. Portugal Retreading Tire Market
13. Import-Export Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. Portugal Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Bridgestone Portugal Lda
- CAMAC- Companhia Nacional de Borrachas, S.A.
- Continental Pnues (Portugal) S.A.
- Goodyear Dunlop Tires Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda
- Kumho Tire Co., Inc.
- Michelin Companhia Luso- Pneu, Lda
- Nokian Tyres plc
- Pirelli Neumaticos S.A.
- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Yokohama lberia, S.A.
