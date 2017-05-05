Portugal $463 Million Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Portugal is a West European country with a population of over 10 million people. Anticipated increase in production and sales of varied vehicle segments and gradually rising tire prices are expected to drive Portugal tire market during 2017-2022.

Portugal tire market is projected to cross $ 463 million mark by 2022

Passenger car tire segment dominated Portugal tire market in 2016, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Few of the leading tire manufacturing companies operating in the country's tire market include Michelin, Continental and Bridgestone, with Michelin and Continental operating one tire manufacturing plant each in Portugal. Due to its strong dealership network and wide product portfolio, Michelin dominated the country's tire market in 2016, and the company is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.



Moreover, rising per capita income, along with a recovering economy is expected to boost sales of passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and medium & heavy commercial vehicles, which is forecast to augment tire sales in the coming years. Increasing tire radialization, rising demand for performance tires and increasing infrastructure spending are all expected to drive Portugal tire market through 2022.



Portugal Tire Market report discusses the following aspects



Portugal Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler & Off-the-Road); By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement) and By Radial Vs. Bias

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Growing Tire Radialization

Rising Demand for Hybrid, Electric and Alternate Fuel Cars

Increasing Winter Tire Penetration

Growing Passenger Car Tire Segment

Great Logistics Infrastructure

