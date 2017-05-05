Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal dialyzer marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005298/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global dialyzer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global dialyzer market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on the product (high-flux dialyzer and low-flux dialyzer), end-users (in-center dialysis, hospitals and dialysis centers, and home dialysis), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global dialyzer market is projected to grow to over USD 9 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period. The advances in technology and design of dialyzers is a key factor expected to drive the projected growth of the marketsays Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for urology devices research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dialyzer market is dominated by Tier-1 players who have strong positions compared with Tier-2/Tier-3 vendors. Fresenius Medical Care was the leading vendor in the global dialyzer market with a market share of 46.10% in 2016. Technological advancements and new product launches will increase the competition among Tier-2/Tier-3 players. Manufacturers are involved in the development and introduction of innovative products to increase individual satisfaction.

Want more information on this market? View a market snapshot before purchasing the report

Technavio reports answer key questions relating to market size and growth, drivers and trends, top vendors, challenges, and more. Technavio also offers customization on reports based on specific client requirement.

Top five vendors in the global dialyzer market

Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care is a global healthcare company that offers various products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis. It is involved in the manufacture, distribution, and sales of medical equipment related to renal failure disorders.

NIPRO Medical

NIPRO Medical is a Japan-based company that is involved in providing a wide range of medical devices and products. It has a wide range of dialyzers such as the ELISIO POLYNEPHRON single-use hollow fiber dialyzer. The company is focusing on strategic alliances, partnerships, and joint ventures to use its industry-specific expertise to capitalize on market opportunities.

Baxter

Baxter is a US-based healthcare company that designs, manufactures, and markets its products and technologies globally. The company has a broad portfolio of renal and hospital products and services. Its products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients' homes.

Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a Japan-based company that is involved in various fields. The company is provides a wide range of medical products and services. It develops medical devices, especially for acute and chronic renal diseases, and neurological diseases.

NIKKISO

NIKKISO offers a broad range of HD dialyzers and related products. It offers various kinds of devices such as artificial dialysis devices, dialyzers, blood circuits, and artificial pancreas equipment. Thousands of the company's devices are used all over the world for blood refining therapies.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Lithotripters Market 2016-2020

Global Urology Robotic Surgery Market 2016-2020

Global Urinary Catheters Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like infectious and rare diseaseslife science research tools; and medical imaging. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005298/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com