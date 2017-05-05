SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - Mary Jean Anderson, owner and president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, was honored as one of Girl Scouts San Diego's Cool Women of 2017 during a recent luncheon ceremony at Paradise Point Resort. Anderson is a former Girl Scout and has a daughter, Kelly Jo, who also was a Girl Scout.

"We are proud to honor Mary Jean for her extraordinary leadership and community service," Girl Scouts San Diego CEO Carol M. Dedrich said. "Her personal and professional life makes her a consummate role model for girls. She is a prime example of how Girl Scouting shapes leaders."

"Being a Girl Scout was the highlight of my youth. I truly believe that where I am today in life has a direct correlation to my scouting days," reflects Anderson. "I learned self-confidence as well as goal setting and organizational skills. I also loved earning as many badges as I could because each one always taught me something new!"

Upon receiving the Cool Woman award from Girl Scout Reagan Cloutier, Anderson commented, "It's been an amazing adventure getting to know some of the Girl Scouts of today. And I want all of you to know, that from what I've seen, our future is in really good hands!"

Girl Scouts San Diego's Cool Women of 2017 also include:

Marcela Celorio, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego

Carol Rowell Council, co-founder, SDSU Department of Women's Studies

Phyllis Epstein, community volunteer and philanthropist

Felena Hanson, founder, Hera Hub

Lorie Hearn, executive director and editor, inewsource

Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health

Brittney Reese, Olympic medalist; coach, San Diego Mesa College

Lynn Schenk, attorney and former U.S. Congresswoman

Wendy Urushima-Conn, president and CEO, Asian Business Association

The Cool Women event was hosted by Marcella Lee, CBS News 8 anchor and chaired by prior Cool Women honorees Julia Brown and Judge M. Margaret McKeown. Proceeds will help keep Girl Scouting available and affordable for more than 35,000 local girl and adult members.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

